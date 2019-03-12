DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 12, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

4 policemen dismissed from service for misbehaving with couple at Karachi's Sea View

Imtiaz AliUpdated March 12, 2019

Email

A screengrab from the video in which the policeman can be seen manhandling a woman at Sea View. — DawnNewsTV
A screengrab from the video in which the policeman can be seen manhandling a woman at Sea View. — DawnNewsTV

Karachi police on Tuesday dismissed four policemen from service for harassing and manhandling a couple at Karachi's Sea View, said SSP South Pir Mohammed Shah.

A policeman in uniform can be seen in a video — available with the media and shared on social media — while manhandling a woman and trying to snatch a cell phone from the man who was recording the video. "I was standing with my wife when they [policemen] came and demanded money while pointing guns [at us]," the man can be heard saying in the video.

Take a look: Karachi police chief forbids cops from asking couples for proof of marriage

SSP Shah said that the incident took place on Sunday morning. He said that three policeman were found directly involved in the incident, adding that few policemen bring a bad name to the entire force.

He said that ASI Zulfiqar Ali came to Sea View while abandoning his duty. The ASI and policemen Ahmed Khan, Zahid and Qurban have been dismissed from service.

"The fourth policemen, Qurban, was not on the spot but is hand in gloves with the rest of three," said the SSP.

"Initial investigation reveals that the four policemen used to work as a gang to harass and extort couples."

He also asked people who experienced such "unfortunate behaviour" by the police to come forward and report their ordeal. He assured that strict action would be taken against those involved. He mentioned that earlier four personnel of the Police Qaumi Razakars (PQR) force were arrested and later punished for extorting money from couples at Sea View.

Earlier in the day, Clifton SP Sohai Aziz said that police constable Ahmed Khan had been assigned duty at the mausoleum of Abdullah Shah Gazi, whereas Assistant Sub-Inspector Zulfiqar was appointed at Security-2 [District South] — but both the policemen went to Sea View while abandoning their duties.

She had added that both the policemen were served show-cause notices. "The complainant wants departmental action against the two policemen," she said.

"There are strict instructions from the high-ups to not ask for nikahnama [marriage certificate] from couples," she said, adding that policemen had been clearly instructed that "they are not supposed to engage in moral policing".

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (26)

1000 characters
Art kp
Mar 12, 2019 12:47pm

This happens when gangsters and criminals are recruited as police.

Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Mar 12, 2019 12:51pm

Good action by the Police Department.

Recommend 0
khanm
Mar 12, 2019 12:52pm

what is the difference between the mugger and our police..only the uniform... this is frightening... why dismissed they committed a crime and it was in uniform...they should be charged with felony...

Recommend 0
Amjad
Mar 12, 2019 12:57pm

I have personally observed a number of times at Sea View side, that the policemen stop the couples on motorbikes and demanding Nikah Nama. Otherwise they threat them of a case of with serious consequences. The youngsters usually pay Rs. 200 or 500 depending on the nature of couples' "relationships". This black must stop and the police should focus on crime prevention.

Recommend 0
dilawar
Mar 12, 2019 12:58pm

This is what happens when you recruit jiyalas with zero competence!

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Mar 12, 2019 01:00pm

True face of LEAs in Urban Sindh

Recommend 0
Babar
Mar 12, 2019 01:05pm

This shows the gross harassment of police meted out to people and their rude and violent behavior. Where are the officers who are responsible to ensure that their subordinates behave with the people. Deplorable act of violence against innocent people.

Recommend 0
F Qureshi
Mar 12, 2019 01:08pm

Shouldn’t criminal charges be filed against these policemen. Departmental action is not enough

Recommend 0
Danish
Mar 12, 2019 01:11pm

Only dismiss? Should be charged in anti terrorism court and send to prison for at least 5 years so other pplice officers not to harass innoncent people in NayaPakistan.

Recommend 0
Kashif Ajaz
Mar 12, 2019 01:12pm

Dismissal only is not enough, those responsible should be given strict punishment.

Recommend 0
JEEP
Mar 12, 2019 01:13pm

I appreciate the action taken by the SSP. No leniency should be shown towards such culprits.

Recommend 0
Sid
Mar 12, 2019 01:14pm

They need to be thrown in jail for a long time

Recommend 0
H
Mar 12, 2019 01:16pm

Dismissed? They should be behind bars!

Recommend 0
Lea
Mar 12, 2019 01:18pm

Respect for the couple who dared to fight these harassers

Recommend 0
Ali
Mar 12, 2019 01:20pm

Body worn cameras should be implemented for all policemen. It is already there in UK and US where they have seen a decline of 93 percent in complaints against police due to this.

Recommend 0
Greg Thorn
Mar 12, 2019 01:30pm

why dismissed they committed a crime and it was in uniform...they should be charged with felony...

Recommend 0
Zahid Hussain Holland
Mar 12, 2019 01:33pm

This will always happen when gangsters and criminals in police are not punish, they will loot the public, at sea view. on road every motor cycles riders on the name of checking take Rs.100/- I have seen during my visit to Karachi. The main reason is that high ups not punish and given free way, like Rao Anwer, killer of fake master mind encounter specialists, who killed 500 innocents young boys, and caught in Naqib case. This Police Gardi never finish in Pakistan. justice for all and speeding trial.

Recommend 0
Raheel
Mar 12, 2019 01:36pm

Why only dismiss. They should be sent to jail for 3 months

Recommend 0
Rashid
Mar 12, 2019 01:36pm

We need local people in Karachi police not from Punjab.

Recommend 0
Kashif
Mar 12, 2019 01:36pm

Dismissed ? Are you joking why they are not behind the bars ? Gangsters, gun point robbery, assault ..are they not punishable crimes ?

Recommend 0
Hamed Quraishi
Mar 12, 2019 01:36pm

Well done. These persons must be punished for misusing their position!

Recommend 0
Javed Akhter
Mar 12, 2019 01:37pm

Good job done by the authority dismissing them.

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Mar 12, 2019 01:42pm

Excellent action.....now prosecute them....justice must be served.....

Recommend 0
Umair Ahmed
Mar 12, 2019 01:42pm

Good Action by Police Department.

Recommend 0
Kashif Ali
Mar 12, 2019 01:43pm

They should be put behind bars

Recommend 0
Falcon1
Mar 12, 2019 01:47pm

It can happen easily in any part of Karachi under the control of the corrupt PPP and MQM, than in any other part of Pakistan.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The right demand

The right demand

Arifa Noor
In creating a hierarchy of issues, where would we begin to ask for no harassment on the street or in cyberspace?

Editorial

March 12, 2019

Repatriating ‘IS brides’

THE case of Shamima Begum has triggered a fierce debate in the UK on how to respond to the issue of citizens who...
March 12, 2019

Glaucoma week

MARCH 10 to March 16 is recognised as World Glaucoma Week — a week dedicated to raising awareness of this ...
March 12, 2019

Labour hazards

WORKERS in many trades in Pakistan are exposed to occupational hazards mainly due to the negligence of employers, ...
Updated March 11, 2019

Fake news & war hysteria

This may be a good time to deconstruct the build-up, climax and climbdown of the latest Pakistan and India saga.
March 11, 2019

Poor representation

TO celebrate International Women’s Day, over 70 stock exchanges across the world saw women leaders from the...
March 11, 2019

Not enough judges

IT is a point worth noting. Supreme Court Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa has indicated, with all the restraint his...