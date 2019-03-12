4 policemen dismissed from service for misbehaving with couple at Karachi's Sea View

Karachi police on Tuesday dismissed four policemen from service for harassing and manhandling a couple at Karachi's Sea View, said SSP South Pir Mohammed Shah.

A policeman in uniform can be seen in a video — available with the media and shared on social media — while manhandling a woman and trying to snatch a cell phone from the man who was recording the video. "I was standing with my wife when they [policemen] came and demanded money while pointing guns [at us]," the man can be heard saying in the video.

Take a look: Karachi police chief forbids cops from asking couples for proof of marriage

SSP Shah said that the incident took place on Sunday morning. He said that three policeman were found directly involved in the incident, adding that few policemen bring a bad name to the entire force.

He said that ASI Zulfiqar Ali came to Sea View while abandoning his duty. The ASI and policemen Ahmed Khan, Zahid and Qurban have been dismissed from service.

"The fourth policemen, Qurban, was not on the spot but is hand in gloves with the rest of three," said the SSP.

"Initial investigation reveals that the four policemen used to work as a gang to harass and extort couples."

He also asked people who experienced such "unfortunate behaviour" by the police to come forward and report their ordeal. He assured that strict action would be taken against those involved. He mentioned that earlier four personnel of the Police Qaumi Razakars (PQR) force were arrested and later punished for extorting money from couples at Sea View.

Earlier in the day, Clifton SP Sohai Aziz said that police constable Ahmed Khan had been assigned duty at the mausoleum of Abdullah Shah Gazi, whereas Assistant Sub-Inspector Zulfiqar was appointed at Security-2 [District South] — but both the policemen went to Sea View while abandoning their duties.

She had added that both the policemen were served show-cause notices. "The complainant wants departmental action against the two policemen," she said.

"There are strict instructions from the high-ups to not ask for nikahnama [marriage certificate] from couples," she said, adding that policemen had been clearly instructed that "they are not supposed to engage in moral policing".