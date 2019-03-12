DAWN.COM

Diamer-Bhasha dam fund hits Rs10bn mark; PM Khan lauds 'generosity of people'

Dawn.comUpdated March 12, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan pays "tribute to the generosity of the people of Pakistan for raising Rs 10 billion for the Dams' Fund". — File/AP
The Diamer-Bhasha dam fund has hit Rs10 billion, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Tuesday.

"I would like to pay tribute to the generosity of the people of Pakistan for raising Rs 10 billion for the Dams' Fund," said the premier.

Mian Saqib Nisar, the then Chief Justice of Pakistan, took the initiative of collecting donations by launching the fund in July, 2018 that was later joined by Prime Minister Imran Khan, making it a joint venture to overcome the country’s water scarcity.

Read: Finance ministry opens account for dams fund

The prime minister in a televised address to the nation last year had appealed to the estimated nine million overseas Pakistanis, particularly those living in European countries and the United States, to contribute at least $1,000 per head "to the noble cause", and warned that Pakistan could face famine-like conditions by 2025 if new water reservoirs were not built.

"I want to commend Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar [for starting the dams fund], but this was not his job," he had said. "This was the job of civilian leaders who knew this was going to swell into a crisis but did nothing to thwart it."

Ash20
Mar 12, 2019 11:52am

And spent 13 billion PKR in the ads and travelling. None understand economics.

ExMohajirinUK
Mar 12, 2019 11:54am

Its is evident that the dam can not be built with this money as it costs more to build the dam. Time to use this money for a good cause?

Rajesh
Mar 12, 2019 11:59am

Charity begins at home. Has anyone asked Imran Khan how much he has contributed?

Pro Democracy
Mar 12, 2019 12:02pm

IK along with ex CJP are part of this scan in which innocent people are paying saving just for a awareness campaign not for actual dam building

Shib
Mar 12, 2019 12:11pm

@Rajesh, How about You..Did you or you are from...

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Mar 12, 2019 12:12pm

Good achievement IK. Now please work to recover the looted money from these Corruption Mafias. These Corruption Mafias are still roaming freely and enjoying VIP protocols on tax payers hard earned money.

