Diamer-Bhasha dam fund hits Rs10bn mark; PM Khan lauds 'generosity' of Pakistanis
The Diamer-Bhasha dam fund has hit Rs10 billion, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Tuesday.
"I would like to pay tribute to the generosity of the people of Pakistan for raising Rs 10 billion for the Dams' Fund," said the premier.
Mian Saqib Nisar, the then Chief Justice of Pakistan, took the initiative of collecting donations by launching the fund in July, 2018 that was later joined by Prime Minister Imran Khan, making it a joint venture to overcome the country’s water scarcity.
Read: Finance ministry opens account for dams fund
The prime minister in a televised address to the nation last year had appealed to the estimated nine million overseas Pakistanis, particularly those living in European countries and the United States, to contribute at least $1,000 per head "to the noble cause", and warned that Pakistan could face famine-like conditions by 2025 if new water reservoirs were not built.
"I want to commend Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar [for starting the dams fund], but this was not his job," he had said. "This was the job of civilian leaders who knew this was going to swell into a crisis but did nothing to thwart it."
Comments (13)
And spent 13 billion PKR in the ads and travelling. None understand economics.
Its is evident that the dam can not be built with this money as it costs more to build the dam. Time to use this money for a good cause?
Charity begins at home. Has anyone asked Imran Khan how much he has contributed?
IK along with ex CJP are part of this scan in which innocent people are paying saving just for a awareness campaign not for actual dam building
@Rajesh, How about You..Did you or you are from...
Good achievement IK. Now please work to recover the looted money from these Corruption Mafias. These Corruption Mafias are still roaming freely and enjoying VIP protocols on tax payers hard earned money.
@Rajesh, A little more than India who stop water flow into Pakistan whenever they wish.
@Rajesh, His time and effort is worth more than a Million Bucks.
Money would soon loose value. What is the way forward. What is the plan when do we start. People would be disappointed if the work is not started as planned.
@Ash20, this you're saying on facts & figures presented at some official fourm or just repeating what pmln accused the ex cj of?
Baffles me people actually think the fundraising was going to build the dam, it was meant to create awareness for water shortage! Plus people would feel pride in being part of such a project by giving donations! At least they're still receiving a lot of money and it will certainly help in build construction. High time we stop knit picking. And to my Indian readers here, stop impersonating as Pakistani and defame our country, better look into your country affairs before you come here.
Imran Khan, you seems to me very honest man. Keep up ur good work for your country.
Please don't misuse public trust... PM IK - entire pakistan is looking forward to your leadership even though there are many corrupt PTI politicians.....