Dam fund hits Rs10bn mark; PM Khan lauds 'generosity' of Pakistanis

Dawn.comUpdated March 12, 2019

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan pays "tribute to the generosity of the people of Pakistan for raising Rs 10 billion for the Dams' Fund". — File/AP
The Diamer-Bhasha dam fund has hit Rs10 billion, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Tuesday.

"I would like to pay tribute to the generosity of the people of Pakistan for raising Rs 10 billion for the Dams' Fund," said the premier.

Mian Saqib Nisar, the then Chief Justice of Pakistan, took the initiative of collecting donations by launching the fund in July, 2018 that was later joined by Prime Minister Imran Khan, making it a joint venture to overcome the country’s water scarcity.

Read: Finance ministry opens account for dams fund

The prime minister in a televised address to the nation last year had appealed to the estimated nine million overseas Pakistanis, particularly those living in European countries and the United States, to contribute at least $1,000 per head "to the noble cause", and warned that Pakistan could face famine-like conditions by 2025 if new water reservoirs were not built.

"I want to commend Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar [for starting the dams fund], but this was not his job," he had said. "This was the job of civilian leaders who knew this was going to swell into a crisis but did nothing to thwart it."

Comments (38)

1000 characters
Ash20
Mar 12, 2019 11:52am

And spent 13 billion PKR in the ads and travelling. None understand economics.

Recommend 0
ExMohajirinUK
Mar 12, 2019 11:54am

Its is evident that the dam can not be built with this money as it costs more to build the dam. Time to use this money for a good cause?

Recommend 0
Rajesh
Mar 12, 2019 11:59am

Charity begins at home. Has anyone asked Imran Khan how much he has contributed?

Recommend 0
Pro Democracy
Mar 12, 2019 12:02pm

IK along with ex CJP are part of this scan in which innocent people are paying saving just for a awareness campaign not for actual dam building

Recommend 0
Shib
Mar 12, 2019 12:11pm

@Rajesh, How about You..Did you or you are from...

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Mar 12, 2019 12:12pm

Good achievement IK. Now please work to recover the looted money from these Corruption Mafias. These Corruption Mafias are still roaming freely and enjoying VIP protocols on tax payers hard earned money.

Recommend 0
Concerned Pakistani
Mar 12, 2019 12:17pm

@Rajesh, A little more than India who stop water flow into Pakistan whenever they wish.

Recommend 0
Hamza
Mar 12, 2019 12:24pm

@Rajesh, His time and effort is worth more than a Million Bucks.

Recommend 0
Dr. Noor M Sheikh
Mar 12, 2019 12:24pm

Money would soon loose value. What is the way forward. What is the plan when do we start. People would be disappointed if the work is not started as planned.

Recommend 0
Qasim
Mar 12, 2019 12:31pm

@Ash20, this you're saying on facts & figures presented at some official fourm or just repeating what pmln accused the ex cj of?

Recommend 0
Qasim
Mar 12, 2019 12:36pm

Baffles me people actually think the fundraising was going to build the dam, it was meant to create awareness for water shortage! Plus people would feel pride in being part of such a project by giving donations! At least they're still receiving a lot of money and it will certainly help in build construction. High time we stop knit picking. And to my Indian readers here, stop impersonating as Pakistani and defame our country, better look into your country affairs before you come here.

Recommend 0
Raghu
Mar 12, 2019 12:51pm

Imran Khan, you seems to me very honest man. Keep up ur good work for your country.

Recommend 0
Shah
Mar 12, 2019 01:16pm

@Rajesh, Imran Khan has given 23 years of his life already and is fighting every day for his nation. His personal income took a dive after becoming PM. What more do you want?

Recommend 0
Danish
Mar 12, 2019 01:18pm

Wake up PM the amount you spending on ad. Cost more than money in.

Recommend 0
Prateik
Mar 12, 2019 01:41pm

Return the money if the DB dam is not built.

Recommend 0
Mujahid Hussain
Mar 12, 2019 01:45pm

@Ash20, How is it possible,where ten billions are collected and thirteen billions are wasted on advertisements please don’t spread rumors

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Mar 12, 2019 01:50pm

Please don't misuse public trust... PM IK - entire pakistan is looking forward to your leadership even though there are many corrupt PTI politicians.....

Recommend 0
Neerav
Mar 12, 2019 01:53pm

Imran Khan celebrating collection on less than 0.1% in almost nine months. Be practical guys.

Recommend 0
huma zaman
Mar 12, 2019 02:15pm

@Rajesh, he has contributed his life for Pakistan. Which is irreplaceable.

Recommend 0
Rabba
Mar 12, 2019 02:16pm

IK knows dam cannot be built and he cannot take credit for it, so next best thing show people he tried

Recommend 0
Fuzail Z. Ahmad
Mar 12, 2019 02:28pm

Pakistanis need to realize what exactly has happened to Rupee after the recent and previous depreciation against Dollar. We cannot build dams or any large size project with our Rupee savings. Our govt, corporate and individual expenditures need to be cut down to align with the new Rupee value.

Recommend 0
Ali
Mar 12, 2019 02:34pm

Who gave this money? Malik Riaz? I think Imran Khan should donate some of his bani gala estate because that gesture will make Pakistanis donate more money.

Recommend 0
Newborn
Mar 12, 2019 02:34pm

This dam fund is a pending NAB case of a not so distant future.

Recommend 0
hussain
Mar 12, 2019 02:35pm

@Shah, these Indians whether under their own names or using Muslim names try to sow seeds of discontent among Pakistanis of a traitorous nature, especially those that support the looters of our nation.

Recommend 0
hussain
Mar 12, 2019 02:36pm

@Prateik, who are you?

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 12, 2019 02:50pm

In my view, it is a long way before the dam will be build, as construction cost will increase each year according to the average inflation rate. Undoubtedly, it is a uphill and challenging task to complete Diamer- Bhasha dam in the future that requires capital, planning and leadership. Why ex CJP has lost interest and not actively involved? Make him project manager and let him supervise the fund raising activities! (ACP - Gharib Awam ki Awaz).

Recommend 0
Pat62
Mar 12, 2019 03:41pm

This was the easy 10B, how are going to get the next 90B?

Recommend 0
Sabih Mohsin Saleem
Mar 12, 2019 03:41pm

@Rajesh, Shaukhat Khanum, Numl College, Dont be biased just because you dont like somebody.

Recommend 0
Suraj71
Mar 12, 2019 04:02pm

A good news for people of Pakistan!

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 12, 2019 04:06pm

Kudos to the firmer Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, who was instrumental in starteing this great fund in July 2018, to build much needed dams in the "Land of the Pure."

Recommend 0
Arslan
Mar 12, 2019 04:12pm

@Rajesh, I am reasonably sure he must have given some thing for this cause, one shouldnt advertise their good deeds.

Recommend 0
tushar chakravarty
Mar 12, 2019 04:27pm

@Shah, isn't that a publicity stunt to hype IK honesty? The corruption case against him and his property are still pending in court.

Recommend 0
Amer Rao
Mar 12, 2019 04:35pm

Together we can make a difference

Recommend 0
BalwantsinhRathod
Mar 12, 2019 04:37pm

This is unfair statement only Pakistani people Give fund ? I am Indian Hindu I give 100,000 rupoy fund November 2018 I strongly feel many other also give fund Pakistani people are not a enemy

Recommend 0
Shahryar Shirazi
Mar 12, 2019 04:40pm

@Rajesh, "Charity begins at home. Has anyone asked Imran Khan how much he has contributed?"

In abstract terms: he couldve lived like a prince in UK with the Royalty, but gave away all to settle in Pakistan to make a difference.

In Monetary terms: He had one flat in U.K which he acquired from proceeds as a player, he sold that and brought all that money to Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Shahryar Shirazi
Mar 12, 2019 04:42pm

@Neerav, "Imran Khan celebrating collection on less than 0.1% in almost nine months. Be practical guys "

remove the hate RSS has induced upon your eyes and read the article again. He is celebrating the gesture, the passion with which poor people have contributed. We all know dam cannot be built without the involvement of World Bank.

Recommend 0
Umar Farooq Khawaja
Mar 12, 2019 04:44pm

@Ali, If he donates some of his Banigala estate, do you also pledge to give some of your house?

Recommend 0
RK
Mar 12, 2019 04:48pm

IK is following footsteps of AK(kejrewal)

Recommend 0

