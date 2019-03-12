Pakistan elected OIC body’s deputy chairman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has achieved another milestone in parliamentary diplomacy by clinching the slot of deputy chairman of general body of the Parliamentary Union of OIC (PUIC).

Besides this, Pakistan’s woman representative MNA Naureen Farooq has also been elected vice president of the 8th Muslim Women Parliamentarians Conference.

According to an official announcement, Pakistan has been elected deputy chairman of PUIC’s general body on the first day (Monday) of its four-day conference being held in Rabat, Morocco.

Kashmir Committee chairman Syed Fakkhar Imam is leading a four-member Pakistani delegation to the conference. Other members include Qasim Noon, Ahsan Iqbal and Naureen Farooq.

The PUIC is composed of parliaments of member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. It was established in Iran on June 17, 1999, with its head office situated in Tehran.

The main objective of sending the Pakistani delegation to the conference is to effectively highlight the long-standing issue of Kashmir before the whole world.

The PUIC conference has already adopted two resolutions presented by Pakistan related to the recent spate of inhuman attitude and violence against the people of held-Kashmir by Indian occupation forces.

