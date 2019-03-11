4 policemen injured in roadside blast in Quetta's Mian Ghundi area

Four policemen were injured in a roadside blast in Quetta's Mian Ghundi area, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abdul Razzaq Cheema confirmed and said a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) vehicle had been targeted.

As per police sources, the blast took place near a police vehicle. The explosive material had been installed in a motorcycle.

Rescue teams and security forces have reached the site of the incident.

The injured are being shifted to a hospital. As per the police sources, the blast also damaged the police vehicle.

