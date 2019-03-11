4 policemen injured in explosion targeting CTD vehicle in Quetta's

Four policemen were injured in an explosion in Quetta's Mian Ghundi area on Monday, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abdul Razzaq Cheema confirmed and said a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) vehicle had been targeted.

As per police sources, the blast took place near a police vehicle. The explosive material had been installed in a motorcycle.

Rescue teams and security forces have reached the site of the incident.

The injured are being shifted to a hospital. As per the police sources, the blast also damaged the police vehicle.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan strongly condemned the blast and regretted the injuries caused to the four policemen.

In a statement, the provincial chief minister said such "cowardly acts by terrorists could not undermine the resolve of security forces".

He added that law enforcement agencies will continue their operations until terrorism is completely eliminated and directed the police to make security measures more effective.

While praying for the speedy recovery of the injured, he stressed that they be provided with the best treatment facilities.