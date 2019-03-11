DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 11, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

4 policemen injured in explosion targeting CTD vehicle in Quetta

Syed Ali ShahUpdated March 11, 2019

Email

Four policemen were injured in an explosion on Monday in Quetta's Mian Ghundi area, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abdul Razzaq Cheema confirmed and said a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) vehicle had been targeted. — DawnNewsTV
Four policemen were injured in an explosion on Monday in Quetta's Mian Ghundi area, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abdul Razzaq Cheema confirmed and said a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) vehicle had been targeted. — DawnNewsTV

Four policemen were injured in an explosion in Quetta's Mian Ghundi area on Monday, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abdul Razzaq Cheema confirmed and said a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) vehicle had been targeted.

As per police sources, the blast took place near a police vehicle. The explosive material had been installed in a motorcycle.

Rescue teams and security forces have reached the site of the incident.

The injured are being shifted to a hospital. As per the police sources, the blast also damaged the police vehicle.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan strongly condemned the blast and regretted the injuries caused to the four policemen.

In a statement, the provincial chief minister said such "cowardly acts by terrorists could not undermine the resolve of security forces".

He added that law enforcement agencies will continue their operations until terrorism is completely eliminated and directed the police to make security measures more effective.

While praying for the speedy recovery of the injured, he stressed that they be provided with the best treatment facilities.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated March 11, 2019

Fake news & war hysteria

This may be a good time to deconstruct the build-up, climax and climbdown of the latest Pakistan and India saga.
March 11, 2019

Poor representation

TO celebrate International Women’s Day, over 70 stock exchanges across the world saw women leaders from the...
March 11, 2019

Not enough judges

IT is a point worth noting. Supreme Court Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa has indicated, with all the restraint his...
March 10, 2019

Crackdown in earnest

THERE can be no more kid-glove treatment, no more exceptions. Certainly, the state’s crackdown against militant...
March 10, 2019

Saving a sanctuary

“NOW you are safe.” This simple message greets those who enter the Violence Against Women Centre in Multan. It ...
March 10, 2019

Return of artefacts

THE rightful ownership of heritage and artefacts is always a contentious issue — and more so in places where there...