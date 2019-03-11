ICC says India wore controversial camouflage caps with its permission
The Indian cricket team was granted permission to wear camouflage caps during a recent ODI against Australia in Ranchi, the ICC said on Monday.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni distributed the caps among his team members before Friday's toss for the third ODI as his way to pay tribute to 40 Indian soldiers killed in an attack in Pulwama.
“The BCCI sought permission from the ICC to wear the caps as part of a fundraising drive and in memory of fallen soldiers who have died, which was granted,” ICC spokeswoman Claire Furlong told The Associated Press in an e-mail on Monday.
The move by the Board of Control for Cricket in India was heavily criticized in Pakistan. Information minister Fawad Chaudhry even called for the ICC to ban the Indian cricket team for mixing politics with sports.
Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani said he has “strongly taken up the matter with the ICC.”
“There's absolutely no misunderstanding in the ICC about our position,” Mani said late Sunday in Karachi. “We believe that cricket and sports should not be used for politics and we have said this very clearly. Their (India) credibility in the cricketing world has gone down very badly.”
In the past, the ICC has either reprimanded or banned international players for showing off their political sentiments during international matches.
England all-rounder Moeen Ali was banned five years ago for wearing wristbands showing off slogans “Save Gaza” and “Free Palestine” during a test match against India.
South Africa leg spinner Imran Tahir was reprimanded for showing of an image of Pakistan pop singer Junaid Jamshed underneath his playing T-shirt during a T20 against Sri Lanka in 2017.
Jamshed had died in a plane crash in December 2016.
“You have two examples from the past already, where both Imran Tahir and Moeen Ali were sanctioned for something similar,” Mani said. “The ICC had taken strong action against them and we have sought similar action against India. The permission they took was for a different purpose but they acted differently.”
Comments (29)
In the real world money determines principled stance
Simply double standards of ICC.
Money talks
When ICC has permitted it then how it is controversial?
Double Standards
India wins again
Mixing sports with politics. Doesn't seem right...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
Good to clear the doubts to avoid confusions.
Who gave permission?
Indian Cricket Council has clearly explained the Indian stand.
Well then Pakistan should also make a similar request to.show solidarity to the kashmiri muslims but i know ICC will most likley deny it because ICC is on BCCI payroll.
The BCCI sought permission from the ICC to wear the caps as part of a fundraising drive. Which part Mani and other politician didn't understand. In case of m Ali and Tahir I m sure if they had taken permission from ICC or their respective boards they would not have faced any sanction. Also both past action were not related to countries of those players but of personal likings. Also Mr Mani can u plz explain what permission bcci sought and what they did?
Double standards are quite obvious.
Making mountain of a mob hill
Acted differently??
It was a fund raising drive.
Good decision ICC;
Hope Pakistani teams also allowed to use Kashmiri flag r other insignia for collecting funds for innocents villagers killed bordering LOC.?
Pakistani players should wear PAF caps in response, so they also get the taste of politics.
"Nice" work .
this is called Discrimination ....
@Abbas shah, Indian has taken permission for wearing army cap.. you can also approach icc for wearing kashmiri flag
This is cricket, not politics. ICC should not have agreed. This is the new lows of government
ICC should start fund raising for Kashmiris genocide.
@ Singh Sahab, it is controversial.
@Abbas shah, yes ask for permission and see what happens
ICC is totally wrong and should be taken to international court of Justice. Law should be equal and similar for all.
In memory of 45 Indian Soldiers.
What about the push-ups by Misbah ul Haq at Lord's which he dedicated to Pakistani army? Talk about double speak ...