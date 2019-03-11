DAWN.COM

Bilawal reaches Kot Lakhpat jail to meet Nawaz Sharif

Dawn.comUpdated March 11, 2019

PPP chairperson says the visit is on humanitarian basis; Kaira maintains political discussion cannot be ruled out. — DawnNewsTV
Opposition leader and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reached the Kot Lakhpat jail to meet former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, DawnNewsTV reported on Monday.

On Saturday, Bilawal had formally requested the interior ministry to allow him to meet Shairf in jail.

The PPP chairman was quoted as saying at a party meeting on Sunday that his visit was "on humanitarian grounds" and had "nothing to do with politics".

“I have no political agenda for the meeting. Nawaz Sharif sahib is unwell and deserves suitable treatment facilities.”

PPP's Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira, however, had said that discussion on political issues cannot be ruled out when two noted political leaders meet.

“When the country is passing through such a critical situation, it’s impossible that politicians won’t exchange their views on it.” But, he clarified that it does not mean that they are carrying a political agenda for the meeting.

Kaira had said that PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari will be meeting Sharif and those accompanying Bilawal will be he himself (Kaira), Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Jameel Soomro and Hassan Murtaza.

He also refuted reports that the PPP is thinking about convening a multi-party conference.

