Lahore finish bottom of PSL for fourth straight year after lopsided loss to Multan

Multan Sultans on Monday defeated Lahore Qalandars by seven wickets at the National Stadium Karachi, and consigned its fellow Punjab franchise to their fourth straight bottom finish of Pakistan Super League.

After the Sultans won the toss and opted to field first, Lahore Qalandars captain Fakhar Zaman and Riki Wessels opened the innings.

Zaman (53 off 36), the Qalandars skipper, was the only batter to stick around as his side kept losing wickets from the other end. David Wiese contributed 30 off 22 but the rest of the Lahore batters struggled against the Sultans' bowling attack.

With just three batsmen scoring in double figures, Lahore managed to post just 140 runs on the board for the loss of 8 wickets. Mohammad Abbas was the pick of the Multan bowlers, picking up three scalps in his allotted four overs.

Shahid Afridi, possibly playing the final match of his career, also impressed, claiming two wickets for just 18 runs.

While Lahore's top order — barring Zaman — had failed spectacularly, Multan's didn't. Shan Masood contributed 48, James Vince 25, while Johnson Charles chipped in with an unbeaten 41 to get their side home with the minimal of fuss and seven wickets to spare.