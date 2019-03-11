Bringing Test cricket to Pakistan next up on PCB's agenda

Buoyed by hosting the first few matches of Pakistan Super League 2019's Karachi leg, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning to bring back Test cricket to the country.

A source within the PCB told DawnNewsTV that the board is hoping to host most of the national team's matches from the October series against Sri Lanka in Pakistan.

"We are planning to host most of the matches from that series in Pakistan. Along with some T20 matches, our main focus is on the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after a 10-year hiatus," the source said.

PCB has had a torrid time convincing other Test playing nations to visit Pakistan since the infamous 2009 attack when a dozen gunmen fired on the Sri Lankan team's bus during the second Test in Lahore. The dastardly terrorist attack left six of the visiting players wounded and eight others, including two civilians, dead.

Pakistan, however, has come a long way since then. In 2018, the country hosted its first T20I at home in nine years.

The source further said that PCB also plans on proposing a Pakistan-based ODI or T20I series to the Bangladeshi board.

"President of Bangladesh Cricket board Nazmul Hasan has been invited by PCB to watch several PSL matches, as well as the final. The PCB will ask him to send the Bangladesh cricket team to Pakistan later this year," the source said, adding that the Bangladesh women and youth teams are also expected to visit Pakistan this year.