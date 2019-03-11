LHC's Justice Shahid Wahid recuses himself from cases pertaining to PM Khan's disqualification

The hearing of two petitions pertaining to the disqualification of Prime Minister Imran Khan, that were filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC), was adjourned indefinitely on Monday after Justice Shahid Waheed recused himself from the cases due to "personal reasons".

A request was sent to the high court's chief justice to nominate another judge for the bench.

A two-member LHC bench comprising Justice Wahid and Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh, who headed the bench, heard the petitions filed by Abdul Wahab and Mudassir. Both claim that Prime Minister Imran Khan had concealed his alleged parentage of Tyrian Jade Khan White in his nomination papers filed for 2018 general elections.

During the hearing, the state prosecutor argued that both the petitioners did not belong to the constituency from where the premier had contested the election. He said that only a voter of the constituency could challenge the eligibility of Prime Minister Khan.

The court, however, raised questions over the state lawyer's argument and said that the petition could be filed at any stage.

"Imran Khan did not mention White as one of his dependents in his nomination papers, and thus he does not measure up to Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution," the petition read. Articles 62 and 63, set the precondition for a member of parliament to be "sadiq and ameen" (honest and righteous).

Tyrian While is the daughter of Ana-Luisa (Sita) White, the daughter of the late Lord Gordon White. It has often been alleged that Tyrian is Imran Khan's daughter.

Earlier this year, on January 21, the Islamabad High Court had also thrown out a similar petition terming it non-maintainable as it involved personal matters.

The petitioner had sought to argue that Prime Minister Khan should be disqualified for 'concealing' his alleged parentage of Tyrian Jade Khan White in his nomination papers for the 2018 election.

However, the judges refused to dwell on the arguments and admonished the petitioner for not understanding the law or respecting Islamic teachings about respecting others' privacy.