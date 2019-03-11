DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 11, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Islamabad to highlight LoC violations, Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir at PUIC conference

Dawn.comMarch 11, 2019

Email

Indian paramilitary soldiers force a Kashmiri child to perform sit-up while holding his ear lobes before letting him go during a strike in Srinagar, Indian-occupied Kashmir. ─AP/File
Indian paramilitary soldiers force a Kashmiri child to perform sit-up while holding his ear lobes before letting him go during a strike in Srinagar, Indian-occupied Kashmir. ─AP/File

Islamabad has decided to raise the issue of violations of the Line of Control, as well as its international boundary by India at the 14th plenary session of the Parliamentary Union of OIC Member States (PUIC).

According to a press release issued by the National Assembly, Speaker Asad Qaiser has nominated a parliamentary delegation, led by Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam, to highlight Indian atrocities in Kashmir while representing Pakistan at the OUIC plenary session being held in Rabat, Morocco from March 10-14, 2019.

"Pakistan’s delegation will apprise the 54-member PUIC forum about the continued violation of Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity by India, which has brought the region to the brink of war and devastation," read the statement.

It added that the delegation will take the forum into confidence on steps taken by the government of Pakistan to ensure peace and stability in the region.

Following the instructions of the NA speaker, two resolutions — one on the situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and one on according protection of Muslim women and children in the area under conflict — have been included on the agenda items of the conference.

PAK INDIA TIES
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated March 11, 2019

Fake news & war hysteria

This may be a good time to deconstruct the build-up, climax and climbdown of the latest Pakistan and India saga.
March 11, 2019

Poor representation

TO celebrate International Women’s Day, over 70 stock exchanges across the world saw women leaders from the...
March 11, 2019

Not enough judges

IT is a point worth noting. Supreme Court Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa has indicated, with all the restraint his...
March 10, 2019

Crackdown in earnest

THERE can be no more kid-glove treatment, no more exceptions. Certainly, the state’s crackdown against militant...
March 10, 2019

Saving a sanctuary

“NOW you are safe.” This simple message greets those who enter the Violence Against Women Centre in Multan. It ...
March 10, 2019

Return of artefacts

THE rightful ownership of heritage and artefacts is always a contentious issue — and more so in places where there...