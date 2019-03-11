PPP accuses govt of spoiling national harmony
LAHORE: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has accused the government of spoiling the harmony created by the opposition parties in the wake of recent Indian aggression.
Speaking at a meeting of the party’s senior leaders here on Sunday, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the country was facing dangers on its borders while the rulers were indulging in non-issues.
He said the ministers were creating stir on non-issues both in the National and Punjab assemblies. The ministers would waste the parliament’s time by giving controversial statements there, he added.
Announcing his plans for visiting each town of Punjab, the PPP chairman said he could not sit as a silent spectator because the government had gone to its extreme. He said he would address bar associations and also visit press clubs and other platforms during his mass-contact drive.
Bilawal spells out plan for mass contact drive
He directed the PPP parliamentary party in the Punjab Assembly to raise issues of national interest and avoid wasting time of the nation as well as disallowing hijacking of the house by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) through the latter’s tendency of indulging in non-issues.
Talking to the media along with party’s provincial information secretary Hassan Murtaza after the meeting outside the Bilawal House, Punjab PPP president Qamar Zaman Kaira said that the ministers’ controversial statements were spoiling the atmosphere of harmony in the country created by the efforts of the opposition parties.
He said the national unity exhibited by the nation, media and opposition was spoiled by late Gen Umar’s son (Asad Umar) through his speech in the National Assembly.
He regretted that Prime Minister Imran Khan also displayed a similar attitude (in his speech in Thar) which was condemnable.
Mr Kaira claimed that a grave conspiracy was in the works against the country but the unity shown by the masses and the opposition parties foiled the plot.
Criticising the PTI government, he said that the rulers considered abusing the (opposition) people as their achievement.
Despite this attitude, he said, the PPP had tried to take the government along in the larger national interest.
He said the PPP never sought NRO in the past nor it would do so in future.
Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2019
Comments (10)
Does anyone really care what Bilawal has to say? Not me
Bilwal please do some other work where you can be productive.
Staging bycott on non-trivial issues also falls into the relm of "waste of parliament's time". Most recent example is that of PPPP bycotting senate proceedings on women's day to protest over no mention of BB's name in the document prepared for the international day.
Can some one get this goon of the news. Talks in English when half the parliamentarians do not understand English Reads his speeches of a telephone Talks about irrelevant things like Imran khans Nobel Prize.
Bilawal Zardari please take care of Larkana, educate your people, treat poverty in your district, address malnutrition of In children in Sindh.
No one is fooled by what is minder, Asif Zardari is doing.
Wake up citizens of Pakistan. Kick these people out. All they want is more money and holding on to power at your cost.
PPP was hoping to get "forgiveness" or NRO in return for the "unity" shown by them in the wake of Indian aggression. I say to Bilawal, his dad, aunt and all corrupts that thank you for showing unity against Indian aggression, but that would not absolve you of the crimes you committed
I think Bilawal Zardari is creating an issue out of a non-issue. I went through the article and really couldn't find what the PM did that was so condemn able in Thar and what are the Punjab ministers doing that is so condemnable as well?
This guy is a joke.
If this opportunist would just focus on Larkana it would be really good.
don't care much about Bilawal, But his statement is Spot on....agree 100%
Bilawal has no ethical or moral grounds to make such claims. The partner ship of Zardari and Nawaz has been effected and when daddy is indicted, how will the son pay the bills?