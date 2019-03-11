DAWN.COM

Forest cover in KP expanded by 4pc, says Imran

Syed Irfan RazaUpdated March 11, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the success of the campaign gave PTI govt confidence to replicate drive across the country. — Photo courtesy: PM Khan's Instagram
ISLAMABAD: Terming the government’s Billion Tree Tsunami campaign a successful endeavour, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday it had led to increase the forest cover of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by four per cent while contributing to the fight against climate change.

“From nurseries to full forest areas, the success of Billion Tree Tsunami has been unprecedented with public & pvt involvement,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

He said that the success of the campaign gave the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led government at the centre confidence to replicate the drive across the country with a target of planting 10bn trees.

The prime minister also shared four images, including his selfie with some grown trees in the backdrop. Other images showed a dense green forest, schoolchildren holding saplings for plantation and some students cheering and jumping.

Prime Minister Khan had launched the countrywide tree plantation drive in Sept 2018 inviting everyone to participate in the campaign to counter the twin threats of climate change and pollution.

Initially the campaign was started at 200 locations and the prime minister hoped that it would be spread throughout the country in the next five years.

The prime minister had said that growing trees was not the job of the government or one person but of the whole nation. “If we don’t start planting trees now, the whole country can become a desert,” he had warned while emphasising the need to tackle pollution and smog through this plantation.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2019

Software Engineer
Mar 11, 2019 11:49am

Planted seedlings last month only and now the forest cover increased 4%? Do we understand what we talk?

Recommend 0
Zacki
Mar 11, 2019 11:50am

Any scientific proof of the 4% number??

Recommend 0
Shishir
Mar 11, 2019 11:52am

Great effort indeed!!

Recommend 0
Shahmeer
Mar 11, 2019 11:57am

Great job! At least someone is thinking about the next generation. AH

Recommend 0
Chingez Khan
Mar 11, 2019 11:59am

PMIK The first environmentalist and philanthropic P.M of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
J20
Mar 11, 2019 12:06pm

Great effort .. it should be a case study for all people in the world.. appreciated .. share some photo of this beautiful project..

Recommend 0
Waleed
Mar 11, 2019 12:20pm

Each tourist visiting the Northern Areas should be given an opportunity to plant trees or contribute towards the tree plantation fund.

Recommend 0

