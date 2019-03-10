DAWN.COM

Britain removes citizenship from two IS brides of Pakistani heritage: report

AFPMarch 10, 2019

Reema Iqbal, 30, and her sister Zara, 28, left east London for Syria in 2013, and between them now have five boys under the age of eight. — AFP/File
Britain has revoked citizenship from two more women who joined the militant Islamic State (IS) group in Syria, a newspaper reported on Sunday, raising questions about the fate of their children.

The revelation follows a row over a similar decision regarding London teenager Shamima Begum, whose newborn baby died in a Syrian refugee camp last week.

Reema Iqbal, 30, and her sister Zara, 28, left east London for Syria in 2013, and between them now have five boys under the age of eight, The Sunday Times newspaper said.

Citing legal sources, the paper said they had been stripped of their British citizenship.

The pair, who are of Pakistani heritage, reportedly married into a terror cell linked to the murder of western hostages.

The British interior ministry said it does not comment on individual cases.

A spokesman said: “Any decisions to deprive individuals of their citizenship are based on all available evidence and not taken lightly.”

Begum, who married a Dutch IS fighter, was located by journalists in a refugee camp after fleeing fighting between the terror group and US-backed forces.

She had asked to return to Britain with her baby, after her two other children died under IS rule.

Interior minister Sajid Javid revoked her citizenship amid security fears, but has been criticised for not doing more to help her son.

British law states that the government cannot remove a person's citizenship if that would make them stateless.

Begum was thought to be eligible for Bangladeshi citizenship through her parents, but Dhaka said she could not go there.

Javid has previously said that more than 100 individuals had already been deprived of their British citizenship.

Javed
Mar 10, 2019 09:44pm

Good desicion

Recommend 0
Usman
Mar 10, 2019 09:57pm

If they were born in the UK then they could only be British in that case. Nothing to do with Pakistan as such. So will they be stateless?

Recommend 0
Qaisar
Mar 10, 2019 10:01pm

Great. Next time people will know the consequences

Recommend 0
Shakil - Kansas, USA
Mar 10, 2019 10:07pm

Good job UK. Let them pay the price.

Recommend 0
Bob
Mar 10, 2019 10:13pm

Good move by Britain. There is no place for IS in this world. Punish them for being a part of the brutal killings, even if they were silent spectators.

Recommend 0
Barely
Mar 10, 2019 10:16pm

Great Move

Recommend 0

