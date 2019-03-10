Duo suspected of killing Karachi man for marrying sister detained by Rangers

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Sunday claimed to have arrested two suspects on charges of killing a man in Karachi's Baldia Town last month. The deceased had allegedly abducted and married the sister of one of the two suspects, a spokesperson for the paramilitary force said.

On February 21, the body of a man identified as Rab Nawaz was recovered from a graveyard in Afridi Colony of Baldia Town. The body bore bullet wounds on the head.

The Rangers after receiving information about the incident established a special team, which ascertained the causes of the murder.

It subsequently carried out an intelligence-based operation in Madina Colony and detained two suspects, Sher Khan alias Shaikhu and Zahir Husain, the spokesperson added.

During the initial probe, it transpired that the murdered man had allegedly "kidnapped" and married the sister of Sher Khan, one of the held suspects.

In order to take "revenge", Khan took his brother-in-law, Nawaz, to the graveyard in Afridi Colony where he gunned him down, the Rangers official said.

The suspect also disclosed that he was planning to kill the deceased's brother-in-law, Asif, as well and had carried out reconnaissance to this effect.

The two detained suspects had been involved in dacoities, murders, attempted murders and police 'encounters', claimed the Rangers spokesperson.

Illegal arms and ammunition were seized from their possession. The men have been handed over to police for further legal action.