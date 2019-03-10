DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 10, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Duo suspected of killing Karachi man for marrying sister detained by Rangers

Imtiaz AliMarch 10, 2019

Email

The Rangers conducted an intelligence-based operation in Madina Colony and detained two suspects in the murder case. — Reuters/File
The Rangers conducted an intelligence-based operation in Madina Colony and detained two suspects in the murder case. — Reuters/File

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Sunday claimed to have arrested two suspects on charges of killing a man in Karachi's Baldia Town last month. The deceased had allegedly abducted and married the sister of one of the two suspects, a spokesperson for the paramilitary force said.

On February 21, the body of a man identified as Rab Nawaz was recovered from a graveyard in Afridi Colony of Baldia Town. The body bore bullet wounds on the head.

The Rangers after receiving information about the incident established a special team, which ascertained the causes of the murder.

It subsequently carried out an intelligence-based operation in Madina Colony and detained two suspects, Sher Khan alias Shaikhu and Zahir Husain, the spokesperson added.

Editorial: Rise in ‘honour’ crimes

During the initial probe, it transpired that the murdered man had allegedly "kidnapped" and married the sister of Sher Khan, one of the held suspects.

In order to take "revenge", Khan took his brother-in-law, Nawaz, to the graveyard in Afridi Colony where he gunned him down, the Rangers official said.

The suspect also disclosed that he was planning to kill the deceased's brother-in-law, Asif, as well and had carried out reconnaissance to this effect.

The two detained suspects had been involved in dacoities, murders, attempted murders and police 'encounters', claimed the Rangers spokesperson.

Illegal arms and ammunition were seized from their possession. The men have been handed over to police for further legal action.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Renewed campaign

Renewed campaign

Seventeen years after first banning militant groups, Pakistan is once again at a crossroads.

Editorial

March 10, 2019

Crackdown in earnest

THERE can be no more kid-glove treatment, no more exceptions. Certainly, the state’s crackdown against militant...
March 10, 2019

Saving a sanctuary

“NOW you are safe.” This simple message greets those who enter the Violence Against Women Centre in Multan. It ...
March 10, 2019

Return of artefacts

THE rightful ownership of heritage and artefacts is always a contentious issue — and more so in places where there...
March 09, 2019

A new FBR: miles to go...

IT is hard to tell whether Prime Minister Imran Khan’s warning to ‘create a new FBR’, if the existing one ...
A brave voice
Updated March 09, 2019

A brave voice

The murder comes weeks after Afzal demanded that law enforcement provide security to protect him from rivals.
March 09, 2019

Drap CEO’s removal

IT is a sad comment on the way things work here. The head of the Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan was recently...