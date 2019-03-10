Khursheed Shah not worried about Nawaz Sharif, but himself being sent to jail: info minister
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday shot back at the opposition regarding its criticism of the government over medical treatment of incarcerated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, saying they were doing politics on the health of the PML-N supremo.
Addressing a public gathering in Jhelum, Chaudhry also responded to a statement given earlier in the day by senior PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah, who had said that Sharif was not in good health and "if something happens to him it would be murder, for which [Prime Minister] Imran Khan will be responsible".
"You are not worried about Nawaz Sharif, you are concerned about yourself being sent to jail," the minister retorted, addressing Shah. He alleged that the "misdeeds" committed by the PPP leader were before everyone to see.
Chaudhry said Prime Minister Khan has offered Sharif to be treated for his cardiac ailment at the hospital of his choice by his preferred doctor and the government is even ready to facilitate the visit of the PML-N leader's doctors from abroad.
But Sharif's continued refusal to be shifted to hospital made it seem like it wasn't a matter of treatment, "but of politics", the minister said.
"Nawaz Sharif might not be doing this himself, but there is a section within N-league that is doing politics on his health because they have no public issue left on which they can do politics," the minister alleged.
Sharif is serving a seven-year jail term awarded to him in the Al-Azizia corruption case at the Kot Lakhpat jail. In recent days, his family members and PML-N leaders have raised concern about the former prime minister’s reportedly deteriorating health and treatment options available to him.
On Saturday, as Sharif continued to refuse to be moved to hospital, and upon his daughter's request, the Punjab government permanently placed a mobile cardiac unit in the Kot Lakhpat Jail to provide the imprisoned leader quick medical assistance in case of any emergency.
Chaudhry said there was currently no real bone of contention between the government and the opposition, except that the former wants the latter to be held accountable for the way the nation's money was used by them.
"We say, 'don't cry, answer for [the money]' (Naa ro, hisaab do), they [the opposition] say NRO," he told the gathering, alluding to a National Reconciliation Ordinance-like deal with political rivals.
If the government did not ask them to account for the nation's money, Chaudhry continued, the opposition members would be ready to give Prime Minister Khan all the awards "including the Nobel [peace] prize".
"This is the only agenda of this opposition," he said, alleging that lawmakers from the rival parties are never heard talking about issues of public interest in the parliament.
True!
Treat him good .. but where's money trail ?
Well said Fawad Chaudhry.
Fully agree - government has allowed him to be treated anywhere in Pakistan and also allowed foreign doctors to come to Pakistan and treat him - so what’s the issue now????
PMLn politics is always about themselves, nothing to do with issues of the common man, so sad!. Khan sahib wins hands down on all issues.
Minister is quite right in his views.
You are correct, sir.
Everybody is doing politics on everything unpolitical. Look at Bilawal doing politics on being the son of slain Benazir, while his father made his trillions and president-ship for full 5 years on the same.
Please grow up!!!
@M. Saeed,
Valid point....!!
PTI is doing-politics on health of Nawaz Sharif . Fawad Chaudhry
Kudos to Mr. Fawad sahib for your candid expression of the situation at hand. It should not be the sole right of a convicted PM to avail all kinds of facilities on the expense of the rights of all the citizens of Pakistan. Why should he be let go abroad on the pretext of a fake drama of heart attack and so on. Talent is present everywhere in Pakistan and expert doctors are here to treat a heart patient at par with anywhere in the world. If you want to skip the detrimental sanctions in the shape of FATF than go ahead with the ruthless accountability. Pakistan can no longer take further the scourge of elitism and VIP culture.
Corruption is a menace in this region...
Very unfortunate the way Khurshid Shah has commented about the NS health. I trust, people understand why certain elements always try to play politics around every matter and health of their leaders is not an exception. It's time to change...
Why only talking about Nawaz medical treatment and providing facilities at cost of poor people of Pakistan. Why not taking up matter of recovery of looted wealth that was main agenda. Why PM Imran Khan is moving away after getting PM seat.
All corrupt leader of ppp & pml-n are fearing that their free days are over. One by one they all will be behind bars for their corruption & all wrong for doings for the 30+ years.