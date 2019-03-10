Karachi Kings set 191-run target for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2019 clash

Karachi Kings set a target of 191 runs for the Quetta Gladiators to chase in the PSL 2019 clash between the two sides at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.

The Gladiators won the toss and opted to bowl first against the Kings who are eyeing a place in the play-offs of the 2019 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Kings had been cruising towards a sizable total with the opening partnership of Babar Azam and Munro putting up 69 runs. The tables turned in the 9th over when Munro went down for 30 and then in the 12th over when Livingstone was out for 5 runs.

The 15th over then saw the fall of first Ingram at 14.2 overs and then Babar Azam at the end of the over.

The fifth and final wicket to go down for the side was Dunk's who was out in the first ball of the 19th over courtesy Sohail Tanvir's delivery.

It was then up to Iftikhar Ahmed to rescue the side who managed beautifully and ended up scoring 44 runs with 5 fours and 2 sixes in the mix off just 18 balls.

Babar Azam remained the top scorer with 56 runs off 46 balls, while the top wicket taker from the Gladiators' side was Mohammad Hasnain who took the crucial wickets of Azam and Ingram.

On Saturday Islamabad United qualified for the play-off after securing a dominant 49-run victory over Lahore Qalandars. Lahore's chances now rest on how Karachi fares in their two remaining fixtures including today's match.

The Gladiators, who are currently at the top of the points table, have secured a spot in the play-off.

Line-ups

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Aamer Yamin, Ali Imran, Awais Zia, Babar Azam, RS Bopara, BR Dunk, Iftikhar Ahmed, CA Ingram, LS Livingstone, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), C Munro, Sikandar Raza, Sohail Khan, AW Summers, Umer Khan, Usman Shinwari

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c, wk), Ahmed Shehzad, Anwar Ali, Azam Khan, DJ Bravo, Danish Aziz, Fawad Ahmed, Ghulam Mudassar, HF Gurney, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Nawaz, RR Rossouw, Saud Shakeel, DR Smith, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Akmal, SR Watson

