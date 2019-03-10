Karachi Kings 40-0 after 5 overs in PSL clash against Quetta Gladiators

Karachi Kings had amassed 40 runs at the end of five overs as they eye victory over Quetta Gladiators and a place in the play-offs of the 2019 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Gladiators won the toss and opted to bowl first against the Kings in the 28th match of the premium domestic league being staged at the National Stadium in Karachi.

On Saturday Islamabad United qualified for the play-off after securing a dominant 49-run victory over Lahore Qalandars. Lahore's chances now rest on how Karachi fares in their two remaining fixtures including today's match.

The Gladiators, who are currently at the top of the points table, have secured a spot in the play-off.

Line-ups

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Aamer Yamin, Ali Imran, Awais Zia, Babar Azam, RS Bopara, BR Dunk, Iftikhar Ahmed, CA Ingram, LS Livingstone, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), C Munro, Sikandar Raza, Sohail Khan, AW Summers, Umer Khan, Usman Shinwari

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c, wk), Ahmed Shehzad, Anwar Ali, Azam Khan, DJ Bravo, Danish Aziz, Fawad Ahmed, Ghulam Mudassar, HF Gurney, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Nawaz, RR Rossouw, Saud Shakeel, DR Smith, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Akmal, SR Watson

Details to follow.