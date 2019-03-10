$4.1bn inflow in next two weeks, says Asad Umar
KARACHI: Finance Minister Asad Umar said on Saturday that there will be an inflow of around $4.1 billion in the next two weeks after which the State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves will swell to over $12bn.
Addressing a seminar on “Financing to Support Make in Pakistan”, organised by Pakistan Business Council (PBC), the minister said that an agreement has been reached with Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) for a loan of $2bn and the amount is expected to be remitted next week. He said that China is also expected to provide $2.1bn in the week thereafter.
Responding to a question, the minister said that loan from ADFD is being sought at a fixed interest rate of three per cent whereas the loan from China is being charged at 2.5pc. He explained that State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reserves, which stand at $8.116bn, will climb to over $12bn after these inflows.
He said that the country’s bank deposits as a percentage of GDP stand very low as 85pc of the population believes that conventional banking is not Shariah-compliant, therefore Islamic banks will have to play their role in ensuring availability of funds in the banking system.
He said the government is keen to increase deposits to GDP ratio within next five years and for this the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will have to work on removing bottlenecks.
Agreeing with a point raised by one of the speakers for urgent need of digitalisation of the economy, the minister asked SBP on the spot to setup a committee with members from FBR, Pakistan Telecommunications Authority, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and Pakistan Banks’ Association and file their recommendations within a week in this regard.
He said that financial technology has to play a key a role if Pakistan is to progress in the financial sector while pointing out that regulators will also have to reach a consensus over the system as SBP is already working on universal financial system. The regulators have to put know-your-customer and anti-money laundering systems in place, he added.
The finance minister said that Pakistan’s economy is mainly consumption and import driven but time has come to shift towards high productivity to help raise wages. To a point raised by CEO Pakistan Stock Exchange Richard Morin who said that brokers have to fill two pages for opening a bank account, the SBP representative on the occasion stated that the process will be eased and it would become possible for opening of bank accounts by brokers with two minutes and over cell phone by March end.
Umar said that investment entrepreneurs should be allowed to raise funds from capital market instead of relying solely on banks. Similarly, in order to give due attention to the insurance sector, which has been neglected by the SECP, a separate regulator will also be created.
Responding to another question, the minister said the business community in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan demanded ninth amnesty scheme and for this, the government has asked trade bodies to submit their proposals. But he categorically stated that the government will only give another amnesty scheme if it is beneficial to the economy because so far no desired results were achieved.
If Asad would had got IMF loan in September 2018 itself, Pakistan economy would have been in much better position now. Also the minister should explain on what interest rates these loans are being bought.
Progress of a sort...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
And what growth centric projects have been initiated . Any sustainable plans for reducing the imports ?!
These are loan to pay previous loans . Pakistan has to return it with interest. To do that it will require a bigger loan
It wont last a month ! We need to cut expenses and live like a nation which is poor and in severe debt! Borrowed inflows wont last long.
Running the country on other's money.
Great news for our economy slow and steady we are reaching our goals
Under present government already 10 USD loans crossed , how are you special from previous government???
They are following PM modi policy as it is
I will trust you only when your government starts earning enough foreign exchange, not borrowing. Most of the foreign reserves consist of borrowing. What stopped you from approaching IMF? Will I be right is saying that you were afraid of not getting proper response from IMF?
@Lahore Vivek, He already mentioned the interest rate. Read again. Very beneficial interest rates compared to Indian borrowing rate from world Bank at 18%.
@Bilal Kaifi , working on it. A slight distraction by war initiated by neighbour.
Funds expected from the UAE and China and the PTI cannot wait to get their hands on the money.
@lahore vivek i think you didnt read. Read again. The interest rates are mentioned.
@Zak, 3 percent means 36 percent per annum.
@Zak, indian borrowing rate is 1.8 percent from world bank and is sitting on 400 billion reserve
There is no such thing as free money. Price has to be paid.
If you calculate IK has already taken more loans than NS took in his entire tenure
@Bilal Khan,
Yes you are correct. In the US 2.5 to 3% is rate House Mortgages. So Here Pakistan is getting that rate. Market rate for sovereign nations is cheaper. With this Pakistan has to pay interest of over $100 Million year. Plus they have make payment on Principle which will be another $250 million. to complete it by 30 years. Miserable situation.
More loans.
@Lahore Vivek, It is said in the report; 3% for UAE and 2.5% for China.
@Lahore Vivek,
Don't know what the interest rate is but unlike IMF they are not demanding control of our economy. At the end of the day IMF is there to implement Western policies, their interest is political not economic.
@ABC ,
'3 percent means 36 percent per annum.'
No, it is 3% per annum. In fact Chinese loan is 2.5%. China is not a nation of money lenders.
Hope minsters know how they are going to repay loans nd interest.
It was a great news that government decided not to take loan from IMF. what i belive this government is different from others likewise previous government did. Saudis are little stern but it's okay for Pakistan to take a startup from saudia loan.
Interesting, Loans are termed as Inflow :)