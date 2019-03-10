DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 10, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

$4.1bn inflow in next two weeks, says Asad Umar

Parvaiz Ishfaq RanaUpdated March 10, 2019

Email

Finance Minister says Islamic banks will have to play a major role to help improve Pakistan’s banks deposits as percentage of GDP.— Dawn
Finance Minister says Islamic banks will have to play a major role to help improve Pakistan’s banks deposits as percentage of GDP.— Dawn

KARACHI: Finance Minister Asad Umar said on Saturday that there will be an inflow of around $4.1 billion in the next two weeks after which the State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves will swell to over $12bn.

Addressing a seminar on “Financing to Support Make in Pakistan”, organised by Pakistan Business Council (PBC), the minister said that an agreement has been reached with Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) for a loan of $2bn and the amount is expected to be remitted next week. He said that China is also expected to provide $2.1bn in the week thereafter.

Responding to a question, the minister said that loan from ADFD is being sought at a fixed interest rate of three per cent whereas the loan from China is being charged at 2.5pc. He explained that State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reserves, which stand at $8.116bn, will climb to over $12bn after these inflows.

He said that the country’s bank deposits as a percentage of GDP stand very low as 85pc of the population believes that conventional banking is not Shariah-compliant, therefore Islamic banks will have to play their role in ensuring availability of funds in the banking system.

Funds expected from the UAE and China

He said the government is keen to increase deposits to GDP ratio within next five years and for this the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will have to work on removing bottlenecks.

Agreeing with a point raised by one of the speakers for urgent need of digitalisation of the economy, the minister asked SBP on the spot to setup a committee with members from FBR, Pakistan Telecom­mu­nications Authority, Secu­rities and Ex­­change Commission of Pakistan and Pakistan Banks’ Association and file their recommendations within a week in this regard.

He said that financial technology has to play a key a role if Pakistan is to progress in the financial sector while pointing out that regulators will also have to reach a consensus over the system as SBP is already working on universal financial system. The regulators have to put know-your-customer and anti-money laundering systems in place, he added.

The finance minister said that Pakistan’s economy is mainly consumption and import driven but time has come to shift towards high productivity to help raise wages. To a point raised by CEO Pakistan Stock Exchange Richard Morin who said that brokers have to fill two pages for opening a bank account, the SBP representative on the occasion stated that the process will be eased and it would become possible for opening of bank accounts by brokers with two minutes and over cell phone by March end.

Umar said that investment entrepreneurs should be allowed to raise funds from capital market instead of relying solely on banks. Similarly, in order to give due attention to the insurance sector, which has been neglected by the SECP, a separate regulator will also be created.

Responding to another question, the minister said the business community in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan demanded ninth amnesty scheme and for this, the government has asked trade bodies to submit their proposals. But he categorically stated that the government will only give another amnesty scheme if it is beneficial to the economy because so far no desired results were achieved.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (26)

1000 characters
Lahore Vivek
Mar 10, 2019 08:26am

If Asad would had got IMF loan in September 2018 itself, Pakistan economy would have been in much better position now. Also the minister should explain on what interest rates these loans are being bought.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Mar 10, 2019 09:30am

Progress of a sort...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Bilal Kaifi
Mar 10, 2019 09:34am

And what growth centric projects have been initiated . Any sustainable plans for reducing the imports ?!

Recommend 0
Irshad
Mar 10, 2019 09:45am

These are loan to pay previous loans . Pakistan has to return it with interest. To do that it will require a bigger loan

Recommend 0
Adi
Mar 10, 2019 09:50am

It wont last a month ! We need to cut expenses and live like a nation which is poor and in severe debt! Borrowed inflows wont last long.

Recommend 0
ali
Mar 10, 2019 09:58am

Running the country on other's money.

Recommend 0
Zaid
Mar 10, 2019 10:13am

Great news for our economy slow and steady we are reaching our goals

Recommend 0
Hari
Mar 10, 2019 10:15am

Under present government already 10 USD loans crossed , how are you special from previous government???

Recommend 0
KSR
Mar 10, 2019 10:31am

They are following PM modi policy as it is

Recommend 0
Shabbir H. Kazmi
Mar 10, 2019 10:37am

I will trust you only when your government starts earning enough foreign exchange, not borrowing. Most of the foreign reserves consist of borrowing. What stopped you from approaching IMF? Will I be right is saying that you were afraid of not getting proper response from IMF?

Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 10, 2019 10:44am

@Lahore Vivek, He already mentioned the interest rate. Read again. Very beneficial interest rates compared to Indian borrowing rate from world Bank at 18%.

Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 10, 2019 10:45am

@Bilal Kaifi , working on it. A slight distraction by war initiated by neighbour.

Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Mar 10, 2019 10:51am

Funds expected from the UAE and China and the PTI cannot wait to get their hands on the money.

Recommend 0
Bilal Khan
Mar 10, 2019 11:06am

@lahore vivek i think you didnt read. Read again. The interest rates are mentioned.

Recommend 0
ABC
Mar 10, 2019 11:09am

@Zak, 3 percent means 36 percent per annum.

Recommend 0
rafeeq
Mar 10, 2019 11:18am

@Zak, indian borrowing rate is 1.8 percent from world bank and is sitting on 400 billion reserve

Recommend 0
Newborn
Mar 10, 2019 11:18am

There is no such thing as free money. Price has to be paid.

Recommend 0
Shy Guy
Mar 10, 2019 11:20am

If you calculate IK has already taken more loans than NS took in his entire tenure

Recommend 0
Jamal Jali
Mar 10, 2019 11:24am

@Bilal Khan,

Yes you are correct. In the US 2.5 to 3% is rate House Mortgages. So Here Pakistan is getting that rate. Market rate for sovereign nations is cheaper. With this Pakistan has to pay interest of over $100 Million year. Plus they have make payment on Principle which will be another $250 million. to complete it by 30 years. Miserable situation.

Recommend 0
Ebliss
Mar 10, 2019 11:49am

More loans.

Recommend 0
Imran Hameed
Mar 10, 2019 11:51am

@Lahore Vivek, It is said in the report; 3% for UAE and 2.5% for China.

Recommend 0
Ali Kazmi
Mar 10, 2019 12:23pm

@Lahore Vivek,

Don't know what the interest rate is but unlike IMF they are not demanding control of our economy. At the end of the day IMF is there to implement Western policies, their interest is political not economic.

Recommend 0
Ali Kazmi
Mar 10, 2019 12:33pm

@ABC ,

'3 percent means 36 percent per annum.'

No, it is 3% per annum. In fact Chinese loan is 2.5%. China is not a nation of money lenders.

Recommend 0
Maddy
Mar 10, 2019 12:55pm

Hope minsters know how they are going to repay loans nd interest.

Recommend 0
Yasir
Mar 10, 2019 01:17pm

It was a great news that government decided not to take loan from IMF. what i belive this government is different from others likewise previous government did. Saudis are little stern but it's okay for Pakistan to take a startup from saudia loan.

Recommend 0
Kaptan
Mar 10, 2019 01:18pm

Interesting, Loans are termed as Inflow :)

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Renewed campaign

Renewed campaign

Seventeen years after first banning militant groups, Pakistan is once again at a crossroads.

Editorial

March 10, 2019

Crackdown in earnest

THERE can be no more kid-glove treatment, no more exceptions. Certainly, the state’s crackdown against militant...
March 10, 2019

Saving a sanctuary

“NOW you are safe.” This simple message greets those who enter the Violence Against Women Centre in Multan. It ...
March 10, 2019

Return of artefacts

THE rightful ownership of heritage and artefacts is always a contentious issue — and more so in places where there...
March 09, 2019

A new FBR: miles to go...

IT is hard to tell whether Prime Minister Imran Khan’s warning to ‘create a new FBR’, if the existing one ...
A brave voice
Updated March 09, 2019

A brave voice

The murder comes weeks after Afzal demanded that law enforcement provide security to protect him from rivals.
March 09, 2019

Drap CEO’s removal

IT is a sad comment on the way things work here. The head of the Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan was recently...