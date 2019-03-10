DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 10, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PM curbs ministry’s power of hiring PTV’s managing director

Malik AsadUpdated March 10, 2019

Email

Chaudhry Fawad is against Arshad Khan’s appointment as MD, while Naeemul Haq supports the PTV management. — Photo courtesy of PTV
Chaudhry Fawad is against Arshad Khan’s appointment as MD, while Naeemul Haq supports the PTV management. — Photo courtesy of PTV

ISLAMABAD: As controversy over the appointment of the Pakistan Television’s (PTV) managing director (MD) deepens a letter issued by the Prime Minister Office has come to the fore in which it has curbed powers of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for selecting a person for the lucrative post.

The letter issued a few days ago by the secretary to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Mohammad Azam Khan, has authorised the PTV’s board of directors to appoint a regular MD for the state-run television.

According to the letter, directives have been issued for “Constitution of Selection Board for Appointment of Managing Director, Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC)”.

The appointment of Arshad Khan as PTV’s MD as well as the board of directors of the state-run television has been a ‘bone of contention’ between federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Special Assistant to the PM on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq over the past few days.

Mr Hussain is against Arshad Khan’s appointment and has always spoken against him in public. But Mr Haq supports the PTV management and he tweeted last week: “The Prime Minister has full confidence in the Board of PTV and it’s management and believes PTV should be an independent organisation like BBC and the government will take all steps necessary towards that end.”

Mr Hussain responded promptly to Mr Haq’s tweet and in his comments quoted a famous verse of Mirza Ghalib, ‘Bana hai Shah ka musahib phiray hay itrata, wagarna shehar mai Ghalilb ki abro kya hai (His elevation to the king’s adviser has made him arrogant, otherwise he has no value in the town).

Traditionally, information ministers appoint a person of their choice for the post of PTV’s MD through a selection committee.

The information ministry advertised the vacant post of PTV’s managing director on Feb 2 and in response received 42 applications.

It prepared a proposal for constitution of a selection committee for appointment of the PTV’s MD which was endorsed by the Esta­blishment Division and the Ministry of Finance. But the PM Office rejected the proposal and empowered the ‘controversial’ board of the PTV to appoint the MD for the state-run television.

Rejecting the said proposal, the PM’s secretary wrote to the law secretary, finance secretary and Establishment Division, saying that “on consideration of directions of the Supreme Court…regarding appointment of Managing Director, PTVC and keeping in view different statutory/regulatory provisions in the matter, the proposal of information and broadcasting, as endorsed by establishment and finance divisions to constitute a selection board for appointment of MD PTVC…is not tenable as the particular Office Memorandum dated May 05, 1997 relates to the appointments in autonomous bodies/semi autonomous bodies under the federal government.”

The PM Office is of the view that “the subject appointment is processed in a transparent manner by the Board of Directors of PTVC in accordance with the prescribed legal framework”.

Federal Information and Broadcasting Secretary Shafqat Jalil, when contacted, said that the government had explained about the appointment of the PTV’s MD to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and the matter is sub judice.

He, however, said that the ministry has advertised the post of PTV’s MD and the said appointment was in process in accordance with the law.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Renewed campaign

Renewed campaign

Seventeen years after first banning militant groups, Pakistan is once again at a crossroads.

Editorial

March 10, 2019

Crackdown in earnest

THERE can be no more kid-glove treatment, no more exceptions. Certainly, the state’s crackdown against militant...
March 10, 2019

Saving a sanctuary

“NOW you are safe.” This simple message greets those who enter the Violence Against Women Centre in Multan. It ...
March 10, 2019

Return of artefacts

THE rightful ownership of heritage and artefacts is always a contentious issue — and more so in places where there...
March 09, 2019

A new FBR: miles to go...

IT is hard to tell whether Prime Minister Imran Khan’s warning to ‘create a new FBR’, if the existing one ...
A brave voice
Updated March 09, 2019

A brave voice

The murder comes weeks after Afzal demanded that law enforcement provide security to protect him from rivals.
March 09, 2019

Drap CEO’s removal

IT is a sad comment on the way things work here. The head of the Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan was recently...