Today's Paper | March 10, 2019

Lahore-Karachi VVIP train set to launch from March 30

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated March 10, 2019

The Pakistan Railways is set to launch a VVIP train — Jinnah Express — from Lahore to Karachi on March 30 after Prime Minister Imran Khan confirmed that he would inaugurate it. — White Star
The Pakistan Railways is set to launch a VVIP train — Jinnah Express — from Lahore to Karachi on March 30 after Prime Minister Imran Khan confirmed that he would inaugurate it. — White Star

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways (PR) is set to launch a VVIP train — Jinnah Express — from Lahore to Karachi on March 30 after Prime Minister Imran Khan confirmed that he would inaugurate it.

Similarly, the PR also plans to launch another VVIP train — Sir Syed Express — from Lahore to Karachi by next month.

“The premier has given us a time for March 22 to inaugurate Jinnah Express. He [the PM] will also give an honorarium of Rs3,000 each to all workers working round the clock in manufacturing of new bogies/coaches for the Jinnah and Sir Syed Express trains,” Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid told workers after he inspected newly manufactured coaches/bogies for the upcoming VVIP trains here at the PR Mughalpura workshop on Saturday.

As the minister delivered his speech on the occasion, the workers kept raising slogans demanding that their services be regularised. Later, they gathered around the official vehicle of the minister and sought confirmation of their service.

However, the minister was reported to have assured the protesting workers of “doing something for them”.

“The PR has generated 10,000 new jobs and the vacancies will be filled on merit. But we have allocated a quota for the temporary workers /daily wagers in these jobs,” he added. He said the PR had decided to award contract of Sir Syed Express Train to a five-star hotel chain.

The minister said the railways, during the last regime, wasted Rs2 billion on renovation of various stations that even didn’t earn Rs6,000.

“We will end corruption under the leadership of PM Imran Khan,” he said.

Earlier, he told the media at 8-Club after meeting premier Khan that he had given a briefing to the prime minister about his recent visit to Iran.

“I told him about my meeting with the Iranian president and bilateral cooperation in railways. The PM will talk to the Iranian president by telephone soon,” he said.

He said besides Iran, Turkey would also cooperate in improving the PR.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2019

Comments (9)

1000 characters
Pakistani
Mar 10, 2019 10:40am

I am so glad these bogies were made in Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Shahid khawaja
Mar 10, 2019 11:31am

Sorry to say there are some people who want to let down or fail Sh Rashid.Hence I hope necessary security measures will be taken to make this VIP train a success.

Recommend 0
Mumbaikar
Mar 10, 2019 12:19pm

India is also improving its railways a lot.

Recommend 0
Danish
Mar 10, 2019 01:32pm

Kindly improve old running trains rather than wasting money on new trains and improve the qualities of train and stations which still shows the Pak Railway is worse than 1947 when British were in India.

Recommend 0
Adil108
Mar 10, 2019 02:41pm

Please keep the PR neat and clean.

Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Mar 10, 2019 03:08pm

Improve the performance of railway. Reduce time of travel. Reduce deficit. Generate more job opportunities, have right people for the right job, reduce deficit and share information with public.

Recommend 0
Ashton
Mar 10, 2019 04:53pm

@Mumbaikar, Indian Railway can't be compared with PR as the former is ages ahead of the latter

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 10, 2019 06:01pm

Kudos to the dynamic and debonair Railway minister for making PR a better, bigger and brighter enterprise in the "Land of the Pure."

Recommend 0
Iftikhar Husain
Mar 10, 2019 06:04pm

Good work dear minister keep going strong.

Recommend 0

