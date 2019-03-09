DAWN.COM

Iranian President, PM Khan agree on closer cooperation in combatting terrorism

Sanaullah KhanMarch 09, 2019

PM Khan underscores the role of important brotherly countries like Iran to help resolve strained Pak-India relations. —AFP/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday had a telephonic conversation with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani as part of his efforts to apprise important regional countries and their leadership of the regional situation, read a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

The statement noted that the two leaders acknowledged the need to strengthen bilateral relations and to that end, "both sides look forward to the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Iran in the near future".

With the visit, it is expected by both countries that bilateral coordination and cooperation will deepen.

The premier expressed his heartfelt condolences on the recent terrorist attack in Iran in which 27 Revolutionary Guards were killed, the PM Office statement said.

"Both leaders agreed on the need for closer cooperation among the two intelligence agencies in combatting terrorism," it added.

The statement further noted that the premier briefed the Iranian president on the latest developments regarding the situation with India and Pakistan's "untiring efforts to defuse the situation through dialogue, and for improving bilateral relations with India".

The prime minister "underscored the role of important brotherly countries like Iran to help in this situation", the statement said.

The prime minister also expressed his gratitude to the Iranian leadership "for their consistent and principled support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir", the statement added.

The PM Office, in its statement, said that President Rouhani considers Pakistan and Iran "neighbours and brotherly countries linked through centuries of closed historic cultural and people to people linkages".

President Rouhani further said that the two countries' role would "remain central in promoting peace, stability, and economic development in this important region", the statement said in conclusion.

