Today's Paper | March 09, 2019

PM wishes Nawaz Sharif 'good health' after mobile medical unit is sent to Kot Lakhpat jail

Kinza MalikUpdated March 09, 2019

Following Maryam Nawaz's tweet requesting a life-saving unit, the Punjab CM gave immediate orders for it to be sent to Kot Lakhpat jail. —
Following Prime Minister Imran Khan's directive to the Punjab government to provide Nawaz Sharif access to a doctor and hospital of his choice for treatment, and the incarcerated PML-N leader's refusal to take up the offer, a "state-of-the-art" mobile medical unit was sent to Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail on Saturday on the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The prime minister, later in the day, reiterated his directives for the Punjab government and wished Sharif "good health".

The decision to assign the mobile medical unit was notified by the Punjab chief minister's spokesperson, Dr Shahbaz Gill, during a talk with media at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

He said that following Maryam Nawaz's tweet yesterday evening requesting jail authorities to "establish an immediate resuscitation and life-saving unit on [the] jail premises", the chief minister immediately gave orders that very night to take the necessary measures.

Gill said that the mobile unit will remain within the jail premises 24 hours a day and will have three drivers, three cardiologists and three technicians operate in shifts to ensure round-the-clock presence of staff.

The mobile unit comes with a defibrillator, a ventilator, a fusion pump and all other necessary equipment to address cardiac complications.

"For the past few days, there has been a lot of politicking around Nawaz Sharif's health," said Gill, adding that there should instead be a focus on his well being.

The spokesperson said that he had personally met Sharif in jail along with two cardiologists and "every kind of offer was made to him", which Gill said was unprecedented.

"We are not a country with abundant resources," Gill said, regretting that media and political pressure had been created around the matter.

"With the few resources available, we have provided three cardiologists and other staff on a 24-hour basis," he said, adding that it was a "state-of-the-art medical unit" which had been sent.

Gill went on to say that it was not within the government's authority to grant Sharif bail and let him leave the country for treatment. "The authority we do have, we have gone above and beyond it to provide this unit," he remarked.

"These doctors work for the country, not for us," he said and pledged that the government is willing to do whatever it can within its power.

He said that the home department had already informed the jail administration that Sharif's health is "all right" and that "there is no emergency". In the event of one, the mobile unit will be at the ready to address it, he added.

Nawaz Sharif: His crime and punishment

Gill said that the incarcerated former prime minister was now 69 years old. "The condition he is in now is the same as last year. It is not a matter of emergency. At this age, heart patients do exhibit the symptoms he has," he said.

Regarding reports of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's wish to meet Sharif, Gill said: "If he [Bilawal] wishes to see him, he is welcome to do so."

"Despite being a three-time prime minister, he [Sharif] will have to fulfil his obligations as a prisoner," he reasoned.

"The decision to allow him to seek treatment abroad is not within our authority. It is up to the judges to ordain," he concluded.

Court rejects bail

Nawaz is serving a seven-year jail term awarded to him in the Al Azizia corruption case at the Kot Lakhpat jail. In recent days, his family members as well as PML-N members have raised concern about the former prime minister's reportedly deteriorating health and treatment.

Last month, on February 25, the Islamabad High Court had rejected a petition seeking the release of Sharif on bail on medical grounds.

"None of the reports [about Sharif's condition] suggest that continued incarceration of the petitioner, in any way, would be detrimental to his life," the court's detailed judgement had said.

According to the judgement: "The petitioner [Sharif] has been hospitalised time and again since January, 2019, whenever he made complaints about his indisposition. In fact, the reports of board of doctors and various teams constituted are indicative of the fact that petitioner is receiving best possible medical treatment available to any individual in Pakistan."

zh
Mar 09, 2019 08:33pm

The Sharif family should cover all the expenses of the unit.

Kashif
Mar 09, 2019 08:35pm

Who is paying the expenses for the Mobile Unit?

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 09, 2019 08:39pm

Amazing, VIP treatment for a convicted ex PM Nawaz Sharif, who looted tax payers money and failed to built a decent hospital where he could be treated. Shame on such politicians! (ACP - Gharib Awam ki Awaz).

Ahsan Gul
Mar 09, 2019 08:45pm

Is convicted felon Nawaz Sharif is being rewarded for stealing, money laundering and cheating Pakistan? Why Maryam is not in jail? What message government is sending to the public that, “steal and hurt Pakistan and we will care for you”?

M. Mushtaq Ahmed
Mar 09, 2019 08:47pm

Are such facilities available to even deserving prisoners, sure not.

Observer
Mar 09, 2019 08:48pm

Who is paying for this big expense? The tax-payers? That is why people don’t want to pay taxes. Criminals like Nawaz who never paid the rightful taxes and stole the tax payers funds now get to have a state of the art mobile medical team on tax payers expense. Do other convicts also get to use this facility if required and why not?

Dr.M.M.Khan
Mar 09, 2019 08:50pm

We have the right to know how much it is costing the nation. Surely a philanthropic donation from the Shariff family would help!

ahmed
Mar 09, 2019 08:51pm

Who pays for this mobile high-tech hospital on 24/7 basis and one which is not available to other prisoners with cardiac conditions? A prisoner is a prisoner.NS is there of his own choosing by not coming up with documents to prove his innocence. Money is mor important to he Sheriffs..

A. ALI
Mar 09, 2019 08:52pm

Habitually fond of using public money...

A
Mar 09, 2019 08:55pm

Looking at the condition of Govetnmwnt hospitals I wonder do our leaders deserve these facilities? Oh I forgot they are our leaders, they are pure and they need this care more than us no matter what it cost.

Khan Nasir
Mar 09, 2019 08:55pm

Is there any limit to their sense of entitlement?

Maboob Saleem
Mar 09, 2019 08:57pm

Was this 'State-of-the-art' mobile medical unit sent to Kot Lakhpat jail at Maryam Nawaz's expense? The least the Sharif family could do is pay for it since her father is no longer in government.

Ahmed
Mar 09, 2019 08:59pm

This is just drama to get out of jail and find sanctuary in a western country, eg. UK where thay have amassed looted wealth that they can enjoy and create mischief back home.

Jehengir khan
Mar 09, 2019 09:03pm

If you let NS to go to London, he will start playing cricket....

Juxtice
Mar 09, 2019 09:03pm

It’s becoming ridiculous whereby Punjab govt and PM Khan are taking action on messages being received via Twitter accts of Mariam Nawaz and other PML-N leaders. Do we provide and run after other prisoners like we are doing for corrupt Nawaz? The govt should list what they can provide and leave the rest to Sharif if they take up the offer. On one hand PM khan wants to rid two tier system yet he continues with those action in Nawaz’s case. He should let them cry wolf and ignore their cries. Next Sharifs will ask the govt to send the looter to UK.

A&A
Mar 09, 2019 09:10pm

That's too much the national thief is provided with state of the art mobile medical services round the clock on the expense of the poor country tax payers..... How less I hate this person....!!!

junaid
Mar 09, 2019 09:10pm

Nawaz Sharif should be treated as an ordinary prisoner. He should not get special treatment.

Bilal Khan
Mar 09, 2019 09:12pm

This father daughter duo just want to go LONDON! Thats where their houses and wealth is. NOT Pakistan.

Salman
Mar 09, 2019 09:14pm

Will Maryam be sending a thank you tweet? I don’t think she is that big a person.

Uzair
Mar 09, 2019 09:15pm

So long as you recover the bill for the staff and equipment sent to jail from them, it is fine.

Gordon D. Walker
Mar 09, 2019 09:17pm

It is a very humanitarian and generous effort on the part of the government.

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

farid
Mar 09, 2019 09:22pm

Is this facility available to an ordinary Pakistani prisoner?

shahid
Mar 09, 2019 09:23pm

well done

gj
Mar 09, 2019 09:26pm

i hope tax payers are not paying for this. nawaz plundered wealth can pay for this.

Ghaznavi
Mar 09, 2019 09:32pm

I’m sorry I don’t understand why this convicted crook is getting special treatment.

He should be treated like all other inmates. Are all other inmates given this sort of treatment .

What is the point of putting him jail if he’s getting all these special treatment.

Iqbal Malik
Mar 09, 2019 09:36pm

Disgusting, whoever is providing these services to s convicted person. Now I believe Imran is not different than the other two. Who will pay the cost of these services, Imran’s father or this poor nation to whom Imran ask to pay more taxes so he can provide these kind of services to people he wants to. Again disgusting and use of power to get personal (indirectly) gain.

Hassan
Mar 09, 2019 09:37pm

How can a mobile unit be better than Hospital.

I am not a doctor but I do not think mobile unit can be better than hospital in anyway.

So sense you prevail.

Javed
Mar 09, 2019 09:37pm

NS deserves the best as ex-PM of a great country, I wish the same was also available to law abiding citizens of Pakistan.

SachBol
Mar 09, 2019 09:42pm

Why special privilege to proven crook!

naji
Mar 09, 2019 09:44pm

This state of the art mobile service should be for all prisoners, not only for one person. I am asking as a Pakistani national for all Pakistani either free or in Jail.

AMJAD KHAN
Mar 09, 2019 09:46pm

Even when he is not the PM he is a BIG burden on National treasury.Tell him to pay for all this as he is sitting on billions of dollars.

ali
Mar 09, 2019 09:48pm

Whats you next demand.

Pakistan is my love
Mar 09, 2019 09:54pm

Ok, but Maryum Nawaz what about hundreds of Pakistani's who couldn't afford medical treatment due to poverty? O yes! your daddy and whole family was busy filling their pockets :)

Syed Hasan
Mar 09, 2019 09:57pm

Feel bad tax payer money

Ahsan Gul
Mar 09, 2019 09:57pm

This is all a drama that crooked Nawaz and Maryam Shrief have come up to avoid jail. Government must not go overboard too much as this will be a discrimination to the other prisoners. Government must not reward convicted felon Nawaz after what he did to Pakistan. He must give all looted money back.

chengez k
Mar 09, 2019 10:05pm

What about poor Pakistani nation?? Which hospital should they go??

Asif
Mar 09, 2019 10:11pm

The squeaky wheel gets the grease

Marcus
Mar 09, 2019 10:12pm

What a waste of Tax payers Money !

Kashif
Mar 09, 2019 10:15pm

Who will pay for round-the-clock expense for maintaining this state of the art facility...? Obviously tax payers!

Ahsan Gul
Mar 09, 2019 10:17pm

Who is going to pay for all this 24 hours a day care of this convicted felon Nawaz Sharif?

Azam Kadeer
Mar 09, 2019 10:17pm

Wow wow who will pay

Silver
Mar 09, 2019 10:18pm

Even in jail, he plunders valuable resources.

3 cardiologist for 1 prisoner, 24 hours a day coveragr.

Guest69
Mar 09, 2019 10:19pm

Let there be a Mobile Cancer Unit (radio and chemeo therapy ) , a Mobile Phsiotherapy unit , a Mobile Psyche analytical Unit , be made available in Every Jail of Punjab so that The Poor of the poorest inmates suffering from such chronic diseases and suffer unsurmountable pains and anguishes , Be treated Like this so called Famous Convict has been granted out of courtesy . Every Humble Pakistani needs such treatment in the jails , ONLY THEN IT WILL BE EQUAL LAW FOR EACH PERSON , Else its blatant Injustice and in humane towards the other inmates .

Umer M
Mar 09, 2019 10:45pm

One would wonder if PMLN will provide same care to a poor citizen in case of emergency. You looted the country, you deprived the rights of people and now you claim your rights for receiving best care. Unless Nawaz is allowed to go to London, nothing will make him happy. They claim to be patriotic to Pak but their soul and mind always find peace in London. Sad

Murtaza
Mar 09, 2019 10:46pm

Would that be possible for a comman man in jail?

M. Afzal Riaz, MD
Mar 09, 2019 10:51pm

Any leader arrested for corruption always create FAKE illness of heart problem and go abroad. Then never returns till their party is in power..

There are many doctors and treatment available in Pakistan. A judge made the right decision not to allow Sharif to go abroad. He should get same treatment as all other in jail get.

Mahmood
Mar 09, 2019 10:59pm

Oh lord! Why is the government playing HIS game? Doesn't anyone else see the game plan undeway?

After this 'state of the art unit' is rejected by the ailing Emperor, his Princess will demand for him to be flown to Londo for urgent medical care. Thereby winning his freedom for good. Wait, watch an listen. It is going to happen, if naive people in the government give in to any and all his wishes and get played like a fiddle!

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. After the lies, fabrications, fake documents and false witnesses, can we expect these people to be honest, truthful and not try to trick anyone?

