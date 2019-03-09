Indian high commissioner returns to Islamabad

Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Saturday said in a news briefing that Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria will return to Islamabad today.

Bisaria had left last month as a crisis gripped the region following the intrusion of Indian Air Force jets into Pakistani airspace following the killing of Indian troops in a suicide blast in India-occupied Kashmir.

Two intruding IAF jets were later downed by Pakistan and a pilot was captured. He was later released as a unilateral goodwill gesture for peace by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Amidst rhetoric by Indian officials in the aftermath of the attack, both Pakistan and India had called back their respective high commissioners for consultations.

On March 5, the Foreign Office (FO) said they had informed the Indian envoy that Pakistan's High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood would be returning to New Delhi after completing consultations in Islamabad.

Prior to departing, Mahmood met with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi who told him that Pakistan wants to de-escalate tensions with its eastern neighbour. He also had a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad yesterday.