DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 09, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Indian high commissioner returns to Islamabad

APMarch 09, 2019

Email

Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, in a news briefing, said Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria was to return to Islamabad on Saturday. — ANI/File
Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, in a news briefing, said Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria was to return to Islamabad on Saturday. — ANI/File

Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Saturday said in a news briefing that Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria will return to Islamabad today.

Bisaria had left last month as a crisis gripped the region following the intrusion of Indian Air Force jets into Pakistani airspace following the killing of Indian troops in a suicide blast in India-occupied Kashmir.

Two intruding IAF jets were later downed by Pakistan and a pilot was captured. He was later released as a unilateral goodwill gesture for peace by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Amidst rhetoric by Indian officials in the aftermath of the attack, both Pakistan and India had called back their respective high commissioners for consultations.

On March 5, the Foreign Office (FO) said they had informed the Indian envoy that Pakistan's High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood would be returning to New Delhi after completing consultations in Islamabad.

Prior to departing, Mahmood met with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi who told him that Pakistan wants to de-escalate tensions with its eastern neighbour. He also had a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad yesterday.

PAK INDIA TIES
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Exorcising jinns

Exorcising jinns

There’s a need to change public attitudes towards mental illness.

Editorial

March 09, 2019

A new FBR: miles to go...

IT is hard to tell whether Prime Minister Imran Khan’s warning to ‘create a new FBR’, if the existing one ...
A brave voice
Updated March 09, 2019

A brave voice

The murder comes weeks after Afzal demanded that law enforcement provide security to protect him from rivals.
March 09, 2019

Drap CEO’s removal

IT is a sad comment on the way things work here. The head of the Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan was recently...
Struggle for space
Updated March 08, 2019

Struggle for space

Pakistan must reflect on where it stands with regard to women’s rights.
March 08, 2019

Acts of impunity

A RECKONING of law-enforcement officials who abuse their power and act as judge, jury and executioner appears ...
March 08, 2019

Stanley Wolpert

IN the very first sentence of the foreword to his book, Jinnah of Pakistan, Stanley Wolpert informs his readers what...