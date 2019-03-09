DAWN.COM

March 09, 2019

Beijing played 'constructive' role in de-escalation between Pakistan and India, says Chinese FM

Dawn.comMarch 09, 2019

"China has stressed from the beginning the need to exercise calm and restraint," says Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. — AP/File
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the media that Beijing had played a "constructive" role in de-escalating tensions between Pakistan and India that had spiked following a suicide attack in occupied Kashmir's Pulwama district last month, South China Morning Post reported.

In a press briefing held on the sidelines of the annual National People’s Congress legislative meeting, Yi said: "China has stressed from the beginning the need to exercise calm and restraint, prevent an escalation, find out what has happened, and resolve the matter through dialogue."

He expressed hope that India and Pakistan — that Yi said was China's "iron brother" — would be able to "transform the crisis into an opportunity and meet each other halfway". Yi's remarks came two days after Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that "private diplomacy" by the United States and efforts from other friendly countries including China, Saudi Arabia, Russia, the UAE, Turkey and Jordan had prevented a war between India and Pakistan, that at one point seemed imminent.

In his press briefing on Friday, Yi urged both the nuclear-armed neighbours to engage in dialogue in order to resolve conflicts.

Take a look: 'We want civilised ties with India,' says PM Khan

“We can create a better future through cooperation, when confrontation gives way to dialogue and disagreements are settled by goodwill.”

India had blamed Pakistan for the Pulwama attack, that was carried out by a Kashmiri youth and was claimed by Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), a group that has been proscribed in Pakistan since 2002. The accusation was vehemently rejected by Islamabad but Prime Minister Imran Khan, in order to prevent a confrontation, promised that if India shared "actionable evidence", Pakistan would investigate it.

The situation became tense after India violated Pakistani airspace last week and claimed to have "struck the biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot" in which "a large number of JeM terrorists were killed". The Indian jet was chased away after "Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled" and released its "payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot", Inter-Services Public Relations had said. The payload had fallen in a forest and felled a few trees and injured an elderly resident of the area.

Pakistan responded the next day by striking non-military targets on the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC). Two Indian jets, that violated Pakistan's airspace again, were shot down and an Indian pilot was captured. He was released two days later by the Pakistani authorities as a "gesture of goodwill".

Though the tense situation has simmered down, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is looking for a reelection in the upcoming polls in April, continues to use anti-Pakistan rhetoric to appeal his voter base.

ashutosh
Mar 09, 2019 02:00pm

What? When?

Recommend 0
joeblogg
Mar 09, 2019 02:08pm

Thank you, China.

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 09, 2019 02:18pm

In other words, India understood the message loud and clear.

Recommend 0
Surya Kant Agrawal
Mar 09, 2019 02:21pm

Thank you.

Recommend 0
Asif
Mar 09, 2019 02:23pm

Thanks Mr. Forein Minister.

Recommend 0

