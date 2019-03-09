DAWN.COM

March 09, 2019

Voices within India are saying New Delhi has 'lost Kashmir', says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Dawn.comMarch 09, 2019

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi talks to media in Sukkur. — DawnNewsTV
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday expressed disappointment at India's cricket team's decision to don Indian army caps during its match against Australia, Radio Pakistan reported.

Qureshi is the second government official to point out the "politicisation" of the "gentleman's game". The Indian cricket team had worn camouflage caps during its match against Australia yesterday "as [a] mark of tribute to the loss of lives in Pulwama terror attack and the armed forces".

Speaking to media representatives in Sukkur, the foreign minister declared that Pakistan was prepared to give a befitting response in case of any aggression from India.

He said that Pakistan's restraint in the face of Indian aggression was being praised worldwide. Meanwhile, New Delhi's policies in occupied Kashmir are being criticised by the people in India who were saying that India has "lost Kashmir", the foreign minister insisted.

Politicians and leaders including Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah were also questioning India's policy regarding occupied Kashmir, Qureshi told reporters.

He said the situation in occupied Kashmir had deteriorated so much that the United States had issued a travel advisory, telling its citizens not to visit the region.

He urged the international community and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to take notice of Indian army's brutalities in held Kashmir and added that the United Nations Human Rights Commission has called for a commission to be formed to probe the situation in the occupied territory. British House of Commons has also expressed concern over the situation in occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged New Delhi to hold dialogue over the Kashmir conflict more than once since he came to power last year and has warned that continued suppression of Kashmiris by the Indian forces will result in grim consequences.

Pakistan

Ranger
Mar 09, 2019 01:17pm

Please worry about your own country first.

Recommend 0
Shaikh masood
Mar 09, 2019 01:19pm

Stop thinking about India. We are very much in control of kashmir. It will remain part of India, with or without Kashmiri

Recommend 0
Mullah
Mar 09, 2019 01:24pm

If India has lost and you have won Kashmir, then what is the dialogue you are calling for?

Recommend 0
Ind
Mar 09, 2019 01:27pm

Liar!!

Recommend 0
Manjit
Mar 09, 2019 01:49pm

Day dreaming is not good Mr minister

Recommend 0
Bk
Mar 09, 2019 01:51pm

In your dreams...

Recommend 0
EEsan
Mar 09, 2019 01:54pm

Don’t worry, you won’t ever get that part of Kashmir.

Recommend 0
Ss
Mar 09, 2019 01:57pm

Take care of your provinces first. These self seeking kashmiri politicians achieved nothing and now when being sidelined by their own people opine their voices.

Recommend 0
Rahul Sharma
Mar 09, 2019 02:06pm

Who told you that? A small question from regular traveler from New Delhi.

Recommend 0
Dr WHO
Mar 09, 2019 02:08pm

Keep dreaming qureshi

Recommend 0
Sri
Mar 09, 2019 02:10pm

Why spread false hopes in innocent citizens.

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 09, 2019 02:21pm

Not just within India, look at the international media as well. There is consensus between the many pieces appearing in BBC, The Independent, Rueters, NYT, Al-Jazeera, The Guardian etc.

Recommend 0
A
Mar 09, 2019 02:23pm

Well said

Recommend 0
AW
Mar 09, 2019 02:24pm

It is true that India has already lost Kashmir. Too much water has passed under the bridge which is now irreversible

Recommend 0
Saffron Hindu
Mar 09, 2019 02:26pm

Kishmir was always ours, Kahmiris never.

Recommend 0
Jay
Mar 09, 2019 02:27pm

In your dreams Mr. Qureshi.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Mar 09, 2019 02:28pm

@Manjit, On the contrary you guys are far from reality and are in denial.

Recommend 0
Truth
Mar 09, 2019 02:28pm

Stay happy Sir

Recommend 0
SaArKaZm
Mar 09, 2019 02:29pm

Mr. Minister hearing what he wants to hear. Good luck with that

Recommend 0

