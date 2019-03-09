Voices within India are saying New Delhi has 'lost Kashmir', says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday expressed disappointment at India's cricket team's decision to don Indian army caps during its match against Australia, Radio Pakistan reported.

Qureshi is the second government official to point out the "politicisation" of the "gentleman's game". The Indian cricket team had worn camouflage caps during its match against Australia yesterday "as [a] mark of tribute to the loss of lives in Pulwama terror attack and the armed forces".

Speaking to media representatives in Sukkur, the foreign minister declared that Pakistan was prepared to give a befitting response in case of any aggression from India.

He said that Pakistan's restraint in the face of Indian aggression was being praised worldwide. Meanwhile, New Delhi's policies in occupied Kashmir are being criticised by the people in India who were saying that India has "lost Kashmir", the foreign minister insisted.

Politicians and leaders including Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah were also questioning India's policy regarding occupied Kashmir, Qureshi told reporters.

He said the situation in occupied Kashmir had deteriorated so much that the United States had issued a travel advisory, telling its citizens not to visit the region.

He urged the international community and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to take notice of Indian army's brutalities in held Kashmir and added that the United Nations Human Rights Commission has called for a commission to be formed to probe the situation in the occupied territory. British House of Commons has also expressed concern over the situation in occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged New Delhi to hold dialogue over the Kashmir conflict more than once since he came to power last year and has warned that continued suppression of Kashmiris by the Indian forces will result in grim consequences.