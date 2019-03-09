DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 09, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Closure of eastern airspace extended

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated March 09, 2019

Email

Flight operations will resume only after concerned authorities gave clearance, says CAA official. — APP/File
Flight operations will resume only after concerned authorities gave clearance, says CAA official. — APP/File

RAWALPINDI: The country’s eastern airspace will remain closed till 3pm on Saturday (today), according to the Civil Aviation Authority. The CAA had earlier notified that all airports would resume operations by 4.30pm on Friday.

A senior CAA official said flight operations from airports in the country’s east will resume only after the authorities concerned gave clearance.

Flight operations at seven airports, including Sialkot and Bahawalpur, have remained suspended for the past 10 days.

Due to closure of the eastern airspace, the flight schedule stands disrupted, causing inconvenience to air travellers and increasing the operational cost for airlines both on domestic as well as international routes.

According to an official, Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Rahim­yar Khan, D.G. Khan, Sukkur, Skardu and Gilgit airports have not been made operational so far due to security concerns. However, 11 other airports, Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Pesh­awar, Quetta, Faisalabad and Multan among them, have been made operational.

Since flights out of these airports have been taking a restricted route, the duration and distance have shot up. This has pushed up the operational costs for airlines, the official said. The country’s airspace remained closed from 12.30pm on Feb 27 to 5pm on March 1 due to the recent tensions with India.

Flight operations resu­med at four major airports on March 1, but on restricted air routes, after a closure lasting 54 hours.

Later, flight operations from Lahore, Faisalabad and then from Multan, Chitral, Punjgur, Turbat and Gwadar airports resumed on March 6 after remaining suspended for seven days.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Exorcising jinns

Exorcising jinns

There’s a need to change public attitudes towards mental illness.

Editorial

March 09, 2019

A new FBR: miles to go...

IT is hard to tell whether Prime Minister Imran Khan’s warning to ‘create a new FBR’, if the existing one ...
A brave voice
Updated March 09, 2019

A brave voice

The murder comes weeks after Afzal demanded that law enforcement provide security to protect him from rivals.
March 09, 2019

Drap CEO’s removal

IT is a sad comment on the way things work here. The head of the Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan was recently...
Struggle for space
Updated March 08, 2019

Struggle for space

Pakistan must reflect on where it stands with regard to women’s rights.
March 08, 2019

Acts of impunity

A RECKONING of law-enforcement officials who abuse their power and act as judge, jury and executioner appears ...
March 08, 2019

Stanley Wolpert

IN the very first sentence of the foreword to his book, Jinnah of Pakistan, Stanley Wolpert informs his readers what...