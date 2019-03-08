'People of Thar will be the first to get benefits of coal reserves,' says PM Khan at rally

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Thar on Friday to address a public gathering in Chhachhro town.

While speaking at the rally, he announced a Health Package for Tharparkar, under which Insaf Health Cards would be provided to 112,000 families of the area.

Two modern mobile hospitals and four ambulances would also be provided, he said.

Speaking about Thar's coal reserves, he said that the natural resources of the area would certainly change Pakistan. "I assure you that you [people of Thar] will be the first to get the benefits of the coal reserves," he added, announcing that the government would install 100 reverse osmosis (RO) plants in the area.

The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and former Sindh chief minister Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim at the rally.

GDA’s MPA Abdul Razzak Rahimoon, who hosted a luncheon in the honour of the prime minister and Qureshi, told journalists on Thursday that besides launching Insaf Health Cards, the prime minister would also announce relief package for Tharis.

More to follow