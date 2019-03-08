'People of Thar will be the first to get benefits of coal reserves,' says PM Khan at rally

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Thar on Friday to address a public gathering in Chhachhro town.

While speaking at the rally, he announced a Health Package for Tharparkar, under which Insaf Health Cards would be provided to 112,000 families of the area.

Two modern mobile hospitals and four ambulances would also be provided, he said.

"This is my first rally in Pakistan following the elections, and I am holding it with you all," the prime minister said at the outset.

"Let me explain to you why I am here. The first reason is that Tharparkar, in the entire country, is the most backward area. In all of Pakistan, it has lagged behind the most. The people of Tharparkar lie below the poverty line.

"Here, over the past 3-4 years approximately 1300 children have died due to malnourishment and hunger," the premier regretted.

"I had [planned] to come here much sooner. My primary motivation behind coming into power was to bring the people of Pakistan out of poverty. Tharparkar is the place steeped the most in poverty. That's why I decided to come here," he said.

Prime Minister Khan then proceeded to announce the launch of the Sehat Insaf Card and provided some details to the audience.

"This health card will be given to 112,000 households. If any illness befalls a family, they will have Rs720,000 for treatment from any hospital they choose. And we will ensure this health card is brought to the entire populace of Tharparkar, because like I said, it is the most poverty-stricken region in Pakistan," he explained.

"The other thing I want to do for you all is that two mobile hospitals will start work immediately. They will be vehicles equipped with surgical equipment so that surgeries can be performed and will have a pharmacy and medical staff. These mobile hospitals will travel around the district and be able to reach far-flung areas. I will also make sure four ambulances are immediately provided for the ease of people in far-flung areas who wish to seek treatment," he announced.

Speaking about Thar's coal reserves, he said that the natural resources of the area would certainly change Pakistan, highlighting however, that from now on, the government's efforts will be geared towards providing the benefits first to the citizens of the area and then to the rest of the country.

"I assure you that you [people of Thar] will be the first to get the benefits of the coal reserves," he added, announcing that the government would install 100 reverse osmosis (RO) plants in the area.

He said that this would only be the beginning and that there would be more installations in the future as per the requirement.

He sympathised with the people in how difficult life in the desert is, but told them that they have the advantage of the sun. With this, he announced solar energy would be harnessed and used to power not only the aforementioned RO plants but provide electricity to all the villages throughout the district.

He pledged that the federal government will do all it can to uplift the people of Thar and ensure they are given their due share.

"We will tell the Sindh government to fulfil their obligations and I assure you whatever the federal government is able to do, it will do for you all," he vowed.

He said that the second reason behind his visit to Tharparkar was that almost half the population consists of Hindus and he wanted to let them know the government stands by them.

"I have come here today to tell you, my government stands in complete solidarity with our Hindu community. We will not tolerate any kind of injustice being done to them," he promised.

He said that Pakistan was founded due to the fact that Muslims, who were a minority in India, were not getting their due rights.

"Therefore, in this Pakistan, it is our duty [to ensure] that whichever minority communities live here, live as citizens with equal rights; all their due rights shall be given to them, no discrimination of any kind will be allowed against them," he declared.

The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and former Sindh chief minister Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim at the rally.

GDA’s MPA Abdul Razzak Rahimoon, who hosted a luncheon in the honour of the prime minister and Qureshi, told journalists on Thursday that besides launching Insaf Health Cards, the prime minister would also announce relief package for Tharis.