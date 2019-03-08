PM Khan meets High Commissioner to India, shares input on Pak-India relations

Pakistan's High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, the Foreign Office said in a statemetn.

According to the Foreign Office, Mahmood took Prime Minister Khan's advice on Pak-India relations before he returned to his post in New Delhi.

Late last month, a crisis gripped the region after the intrusion of Indian Air Force jets into Pakistani airspace following the killing of Indian troops in a suicide blast in India-occupied Kashmir.

Two intruding IAF jets were later downed by Pakistan and a pilot was captured. He was later released as a unilateral goodwill gesture.

Amidst rhetoric by Indian officials in the aftermath of the attack, Pakistan had called back its high commissioner in India for consultations on Feb 18. It was announced that the high commissioner will be returning back to India as part of Pakistan's peace initiative.