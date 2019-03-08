DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 08, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Indian Air Force loses third jet in two weeks

Dawn.comMarch 08, 2019

Email

An Indian MiG-21 aircraft takes off. Photo: AFP/File
An Indian MiG-21 aircraft takes off. Photo: AFP/File

The Indian Air Force (IAF) lost another MiG-21 today after the jet crashed while on routine patrol in Rajasthan after what media reports said was a likely bird hit.

The IAF said in a statement that the MiG-21 had taken off from IAF's Nal airbase in Rajasthan.

"Today afternoon, a MiG-21 aircraft on a routine mission crashed after getting airborne from Nal near Bikaner," the IAF reported. "Initial inputs indicate the likely cause as bird hit after take off. Pilot of the aircraft ejected safely. A CoI [Court of Inquiry] will investigate the cause of the accident."

On February 27, the Pakistan Air Force had shot down two Indian aircraft after they violated Pakistani airspace over Azad Kashmir.

One of the aircraft, a MiG-21 Bison, had fallen inside Azad Jammu and Kashmir while the other fell in Indian occupied Kashmir.

One Indian pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, was arrested by troops and later released by the government as a gesture of peace intended to defuse soaring tensions with New Delhi.

'Vintage' equipment

In the aftermath of the air fight between the two rival countries, questions were raised regarding India's military equipment termed as "vintage" by a report in The New York Times.

"While the challenges faced by the India’s armed forces are no secret, its loss of a plane last week to a country whose military is about half the size and receives a quarter of the funding was still telling," The New York Times said. It also pointed out that the United States had sold India arms worth $15 billion in a decade.

"If intense warfare broke out tomorrow, India could supply its troops with only 10 days of ammunition, according to government estimates. And 68 per cent of the army’s equipment is so old, it is officially considered 'vintage'," the report said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A staggering gap

A staggering gap

Millions of educated women are still not in the labour force. Imagine the impact on Pakistan if they were.

Editorial

Struggle for space
Updated March 08, 2019

Struggle for space

Pakistan must reflect on where it stands with regard to women’s rights.
March 08, 2019

Acts of impunity

A RECKONING of law-enforcement officials who abuse their power and act as judge, jury and executioner appears ...
March 08, 2019

Stanley Wolpert

IN the very first sentence of the foreword to his book, Jinnah of Pakistan, Stanley Wolpert informs his readers what...
FATF action plan
Updated March 07, 2019

FATF action plan

Finance secretary's warning should be taken seriously.
March 07, 2019

De-escalation time

WE can perhaps breathe a sigh of relief. After several days of heightened tension between Pakistan and India...
March 07, 2019

PSL in Karachi

THE Pakistan Super League fever that has gripped the nation since last month is now approaching its last leg of ...