Aftab Ahmed Memon arrested by NAB Rawalpindi in land scam case

The secretary of the Land Utilisation Department of the Sindh Board of Revenue, Aftab Ahmed Memon, was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau's Rawalpindi chapter on Friday in a case pertaining to illegal allotment of land, a press statement by the anti-corruption watchdog said.

According to the press statement, Memon was arrested for an investigation into the alleged misuse of his authority. He is suspected of having illegally allotted government land in favour of M/S Pink Residency and others.

Memon, "in connivance and collaboration" with other members of the Sindh Government Lands Committee, is suspected by NAB to be involved in offences that fall under Section 9 of the NAB Ordinance, 1999 (corruption and corrupt practices).

He is suspected of allotting seven acres of land situated in Sector 40, Scheme-33 of Karachi's Malir district from Sector 31 and 47, Scheme-33 of Karachi's East district.

The illegal regularisation cost the national treasury a loss of more than Rs800 million in terms of land value.