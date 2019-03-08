DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 08, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Backlog of 1.9m cases can be cleared if more judges are appointed: CJP

Haseeb BhattiMarch 08, 2019

Email

"There are only 3,000 judges to cater to a population of 221 to 222 million people," says Justice Khosa. — Twitter/File
"There are only 3,000 judges to cater to a population of 221 to 222 million people," says Justice Khosa. — Twitter/File

Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa said on Friday that if judges are appointed to 25 per cent of the vacant positions in the system, the backlog of pending cases in court could be wrapped up within a year or two.

"There are only 3,000 judges to cater to a population of 221 to 222 million people," Justice Khosa said while adding that last year, the justice system wrapped up 3.1 million cases.

"The Supreme Court wrapped up a total of 26,000 cases last year, while the US Supreme Court managed to only wrap up 80 to 90 cases," the chief justice said while making a comparison.

The chief justice said that 1.9 million cases are still pending with the justice system and that even with a shortage of judges, people in the system are trying to wrap up as many cases as they can.

The chief justice had also raised the same issue previously when he had pointed out that only one judge was available for a population of 62,000 in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Similarly in the Lahore High Court, only one judge is available for 2.2 million people.

Also in Punjab, a single judge has a case load of more than 660 cases which shows that the judiciary is doing its best for dispensation of justice despite heavy case load and it is endeavouring to resolve the issues of delays within its existing limited resources.

“And when we ask the government to increase the number of judges so that justice can be delivered promptly, they reply to us they are short of funds,” Justice Khosa had said at the time.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A staggering gap

A staggering gap

Millions of educated women are still not in the labour force. Imagine the impact on Pakistan if they were.

Editorial

Struggle for space
Updated March 08, 2019

Struggle for space

Pakistan must reflect on where it stands with regard to women’s rights.
March 08, 2019

Acts of impunity

A RECKONING of law-enforcement officials who abuse their power and act as judge, jury and executioner appears ...
March 08, 2019

Stanley Wolpert

IN the very first sentence of the foreword to his book, Jinnah of Pakistan, Stanley Wolpert informs his readers what...
FATF action plan
Updated March 07, 2019

FATF action plan

Finance secretary's warning should be taken seriously.
March 07, 2019

De-escalation time

WE can perhaps breathe a sigh of relief. After several days of heightened tension between Pakistan and India...
March 07, 2019

PSL in Karachi

THE Pakistan Super League fever that has gripped the nation since last month is now approaching its last leg of ...