PM Khan 'reaffirms commitment' to ensuring a secure, enabling environment for women

Dawn.comUpdated March 08, 2019

Premier in his message on International Women’s Day paid tribute to Fatima Jinnah. — Photo: EOS/Dawn
Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message on International Women’s Day, being celebrated across the globe on Friday, reaffirmed his government's commitment to providing women a safe environment so that they could contribute to the country's development.

"We reaffirm our commitment to ensuring women a secure and enabling environment to play their rightful role in our nation's development," said the prime minister.

He also paid tribute to Fatima Jinnah "who stood steadfastly beside the Quaid in his struggle for Pakistan".

The second ‘Aurat March’ will be held today in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and other cities to mark International Women’s Day, which is celebrated by the global community every year on March 8.

PPP's Senator Sherry Rehman, referring to the march, called to attention a number of issues women face, saying: "I march because women don’t get the same pay or opportunities as men. Because I’m done keeping quiet about sexist jokes, about snide remarks and an unspoken collusion to keep women out of decision-making. I march for my less fortunate sisters who suffer daily indignities."

In another tweet, she said: "I march because I don’t accept violence against women. I march against harassment at the workplace. I march because public spaces are domains where I too have the right to have my voice heard. I march because we still have a long way to go."

Finance Minister Asad Umar also shared a message on Women's Day: "Pakistan cannot be the prosperous and peaceful country we want it to be unless women, who are more than half the country, are given the chance to live their lives to their full potential."

Gordon D. Walker
Mar 08, 2019 10:01am

Fine words and a lot of promising rhetoric, but action is required. Women must be taught to read and write. Taught birth control and given authority over their reproductive rights. Women must be lifted up, not spoken down to...

