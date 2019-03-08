DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 08, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

China praises Pakistan’s ‘restraint’ over tensions

AgenciesUpdated March 08, 2019

Email

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang says Beijing has "paid close attention to present situation" in briefing to media. — Chinese foreign ministry website/File
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang says Beijing has "paid close attention to present situation" in briefing to media. — Chinese foreign ministry website/File

BEIJING: China has praised Pakistan’s “restraint” and willingness to talk with India to ease tensions between the two countries after a deadly bombing in India-held Kashmir (IHK) last month. Visiting Pakistan on Wednesday, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou said Beijing and Islamabad were “all-weather” strategic partners and that they always supported each other, China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The main mission of Chinese vice foreign minister’s visit was to exchange views on the situation between India and Pakistan and to commend Pakistan for exercising restraint and calm and make efforts to ease the situation, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said during his regular briefing.

“China has paid close attention to the present situation between Pakistan and India, and appreciates Pakistan’s remaining calm and exercising restraint from the beginning, and persisting in pushing to lower the temperature with India via dialogue,” the ministry paraphrased Mr Kong as saying.

China maintains that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected and does not want to see “acts that violate the norms of international relations”, Mr Kong added.

“China calls on Pakistan and India to refrain from taking actions that aggravate the situation, show goodwill and flexibility, launch dialogue as soon as possible, and work together to maintain regional peace and stability,” he said, adding that China was willing to continue to play a constructive role in this regard.

According to the foreign ministry spokesperson, Pakistan had also appreciated China’s unbiased attitude and was willing to resolve the problem with India. It had expressed the hope that China and other members of the international community could play a constructive role in this process, he said.

He pointed out that the vice foreign minister when in Pakistan held detailed talks on the situation and tension between India and Pakistan and the major concern was the security situation in this region.

The spokesperson said that the Chinese side had stated its position that sovereignty and territorial integrity should be upheld.

“We believe we should take positive measures to ease the tensions so as to maintain peace and stability in this region,” he said.

He said that terrorism was a general issue and the vice foreign minister would hold extensive and in-depth talks with his counterparts.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2019

PAK INDIA TIES, PAK CHINA TIES
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A staggering gap

A staggering gap

Millions of educated women are still not in the labour force. Imagine the impact on Pakistan if they were.

Editorial

Struggle for space
Updated March 08, 2019

Struggle for space

Pakistan must reflect on where it stands with regard to women’s rights.
March 08, 2019

Acts of impunity

A RECKONING of law-enforcement officials who abuse their power and act as judge, jury and executioner appears ...
March 08, 2019

Stanley Wolpert

IN the very first sentence of the foreword to his book, Jinnah of Pakistan, Stanley Wolpert informs his readers what...
FATF action plan
Updated March 07, 2019

FATF action plan

Finance secretary's warning should be taken seriously.
March 07, 2019

De-escalation time

WE can perhaps breathe a sigh of relief. After several days of heightened tension between Pakistan and India...
March 07, 2019

PSL in Karachi

THE Pakistan Super League fever that has gripped the nation since last month is now approaching its last leg of ...