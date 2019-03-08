Administrators appointed for three former JuD schools

CHAKWAL: The district administration on Thursday appointed separate administrators for two seminaries and a school formerly run by the proscribed Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) in Chawal.

During the ongoing crackdown on militant outfits across the country, the Darus Salaam Model School and its affiliated Madressah Darus Salaam, located on Railway Road in Chakwal City and the Madressah Khalid bin Waleed in Talagang, were also taken over on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the concerned authorities removed the JuD signboards from the three institutions and put up new banners with the names of these institutions and announcing that they are now operated by the Punjab government.

The new banners also carry the monogram of the Punjab government.

On Thursday, a letter was also issued by District Education Authority Chief Executive Officer Sohail Azhar Khan for the appointment of the three administrators.

A subject specialist teacher at Government Girls High School in Chak Baqir Shah Village Riffat Sultana has been appointed the administrator of Darus Salaam Model School, Assistant Education Officer Khalil Ullah Khan was appointed the administrator of Madressah Darus Salaam and another assistant education officer, Ishfaq Ahmed has been appointed administrator of Madressah Khalid bin Waleed.

Darus Salam is a middle school which was being run by JuD for the last decade.

“There are about 100 students in the schools and 15 and 18 students in the two seminaries,” a source said.

The district administration also confiscated two ambulances owned by JuD’s sister organisation, Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation and they were handed over to Rescue 1122.

Separately, the Counter Terrorism Department has taken an alleged member of the banned Jaish-i-Mohammad in protective custody.

A source told Dawn that the suspect is a resident of the Odherwal Village.

