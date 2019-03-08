DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 08, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Administrators appointed for three former JuD schools

Nabeel Anwar DhakkuUpdated March 08, 2019

Email

There are about 100 students in the schools and 15 and 18 students in the two seminaries. — AFP/File
There are about 100 students in the schools and 15 and 18 students in the two seminaries. — AFP/File

CHAKWAL: The district administration on Thursday appointed separate administrators for two seminaries and a school formerly run by the proscribed Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) in Chawal.

During the ongoing crackdown on militant outfits across the country, the Darus Salaam Model School and its affiliated Madressah Darus Salaam, located on Railway Road in Chakwal City and the Madressah Khalid bin Waleed in Talagang, were also taken over on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the concerned authorities removed the JuD signboards from the three institutions and put up new banners with the names of these institutions and announcing that they are now operated by the Punjab government.

The new banners also carry the monogram of the Punjab government.

On Thursday, a letter was also issued by District Education Authority Chief Executive Officer Sohail Azhar Khan for the appointment of the three administrators.

A subject specialist teacher at Government Girls High School in Chak Baqir Shah Village Riffat Sultana has been appointed the administrator of Darus Salaam Model School, Assistant Education Officer Khalil Ullah Khan was appointed the administrator of Madressah Darus Salaam and another assistant education officer, Ishfaq Ahmed has been appointed administrator of Madressah Khalid bin Waleed.

Darus Salam is a middle school which was being run by JuD for the last decade.

“There are about 100 students in the schools and 15 and 18 students in the two seminaries,” a source said.

The district administration also confiscated two ambulances owned by JuD’s sister organisation, Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation and they were handed over to Rescue 1122.

Separately, the Counter Terrorism Department has taken an alleged member of the banned Jaish-i-Mohammad in protective custody.

A source told Dawn that the suspect is a resident of the Odherwal Village.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Babar Ali
Mar 08, 2019 10:07am

Unfortunately, the world is far more intelligent than we can think. That's the real problem.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A staggering gap

A staggering gap

Millions of educated women are still not in the labour force. Imagine the impact on Pakistan if they were.

Editorial

Struggle for space
Updated March 08, 2019

Struggle for space

Pakistan must reflect on where it stands with regard to women’s rights.
March 08, 2019

Acts of impunity

A RECKONING of law-enforcement officials who abuse their power and act as judge, jury and executioner appears ...
March 08, 2019

Stanley Wolpert

IN the very first sentence of the foreword to his book, Jinnah of Pakistan, Stanley Wolpert informs his readers what...
FATF action plan
Updated March 07, 2019

FATF action plan

Finance secretary's warning should be taken seriously.
March 07, 2019

De-escalation time

WE can perhaps breathe a sigh of relief. After several days of heightened tension between Pakistan and India...
March 07, 2019

PSL in Karachi

THE Pakistan Super League fever that has gripped the nation since last month is now approaching its last leg of ...