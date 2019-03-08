DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 08, 2019

Banks to receive Haj applications tomorrow

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated March 08, 2019

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has extended date for receiving Haj applications from March 7 to 9. — AFP/File
KARACHI: The designated branches of banks will remain open on Saturday (March 9) for receiving Haj applications, says the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The central bank said on Thursday that the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony had extended the date for receiving Haj applications by designated banks from March 7 to 9.

The SBP has directed the banks, including National Bank of Pakistan, Habib Bank, United Bank, MCB Bank, Allied Bank, Bank of Punjab, Bank Alfalah, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Faysal Bank, Askari Bank, Bank Al-Habib, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Meezan Bank, and Dubai Islamic Bank, to open their designated branches on Saturday from 10am to 2.30pm for receiving Haj applications along with dues from intending pilgrims.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2019

