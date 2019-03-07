DAWN.COM

March 08, 2019

Another Pakistani prisoner dies while in Indian custody

Naveed SiddiquiMarch 07, 2019

Azam is the second Pakistani prisoner to die in India following Shakirullah, who was [beaten to death][1] by a group of inmates at the Jaipur Central Jail on Feb 20. — AFP/File
Another Pakistani citizen has died while in Indian custody, DawnNewsTV reported on Thursday citing diplomatic sources.

The cause of his death could not be independently confirmed, but media reports stated that he had died of natural causes.

Mohammad Azam, 62, had been charged by Indian authorities with crossing the border illegally and served his sentence at Ferozepur Jail.

His sentence had concluded in 2016, following which he was transferred to Amritsar Jail. He could not be repatriated to Pakistan despite the conclusion of his sentence.

On Feb 25 of this year, he had been shifted to Amritsar's Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, where he breathed his last.

Azam becomes the second Pakistani prisoner to die in India following the death of Shakirullah, who was beaten to death by a group of inmates at the Jaipur Central Jail on Feb 20.

Awais Chaudhary
Mar 07, 2019 11:42pm

what standards does the international community hold India accountable at? is it still considered a progressives and modern state ripe for international investment?

Gordon D. Walker
Mar 07, 2019 11:46pm

Sad... Condolences...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Tanveer
Mar 08, 2019 12:00am

Now this is the reward for offering gesture of peace to India!

Owais Mangal
Mar 08, 2019 12:08am

Sad. So called "Biggest Democracy" is good for nothing.

Qaisar
Mar 08, 2019 12:15am

Thats is the biggest democracy in the world where human being is treated like worse than animals.

Life
Mar 08, 2019 12:28am

Shame on Indian government. There is no reason to keep a person detained if he has served the sentence.

Nit
Mar 08, 2019 12:34am

Rip

Shahid
Mar 08, 2019 12:41am

Pin drop silence from Indian readers. Very telling.

