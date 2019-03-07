Another Pakistani prisoner dies while in Indian custody
Another Pakistani citizen has died while in Indian custody, DawnNewsTV reported on Thursday citing diplomatic sources.
The cause of his death could not be independently confirmed, but media reports stated that he had died of natural causes.
Mohammad Azam, 62, had been charged by Indian authorities with crossing the border illegally and served his sentence at Ferozepur Jail.
His sentence had concluded in 2016, following which he was transferred to Amritsar Jail. He could not be repatriated to Pakistan despite the conclusion of his sentence.
On Feb 25 of this year, he had been shifted to Amritsar's Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, where he breathed his last.
Azam becomes the second Pakistani prisoner to die in India following the death of Shakirullah, who was beaten to death by a group of inmates at the Jaipur Central Jail on Feb 20.
Comments (8)
what standards does the international community hold India accountable at? is it still considered a progressives and modern state ripe for international investment?
Sad... Condolences...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
Now this is the reward for offering gesture of peace to India!
Sad. So called "Biggest Democracy" is good for nothing.
Thats is the biggest democracy in the world where human being is treated like worse than animals.
Shame on Indian government. There is no reason to keep a person detained if he has served the sentence.
Rip
Pin drop silence from Indian readers. Very telling.