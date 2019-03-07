DAWN.COM

March 07, 2019

Will create new tax authority if FBR cannot be fixed, PM Khan warns

Dawn.comMarch 07, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan says tax collection is essential for Pakistan's future. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that reforming Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) is high on his agenda, but warned that if the tax collection authority cannot be fixed, he will create a new one.

"Reforming FBR is essential. Until that is done, we [the state] will not be able to meet our expenses," the prime minister said in an address to the 11th All-Pakistan Chambers President Conference in Islamabad.

"This is why we will try our best [to fix] FBR and I assure you [the business community] that I've been constantly having discussions and meetings with Abdul Razzaq Dawood and Asad Umar on how to generate revenue and make FBR a business-friendly institute.

Read: The FBR reforms the govt needs

"But I should also tell you this: if we realise that the FBR cannot be fixed, we will create a new FBR. This is because Pakistan's survival is linked to it. It's not about our liking or disliking: if our tax collection authority does not function properly, it could lead to a security risk. No nation that relies on loans can maintain its pride and independence," he said.

The prime minister urged the nation to come into the tax net, adding that in return he would guarantee that their tax would not be misspent.

"I assure you that each and every penny of Pakistanis' tax collection will be spent with great caution," he said. "We will end all unnecessary expenses. But what I want from you is to tell the people that it is impossible for any country to succeed without paying their taxes. How can it be that of the 210m Pakistanis only 72,000 declare monthly incomes of Rs200,000 or more?"

The prime minister said that effective tax collection is central to any country's independence as "constant borrowing to make ends meet" eventually becomes a threat to its sovereignty.

The premier said he could even be open to slashing down taxes to extend the tax net but stressed that "paying taxes should be considered a national duty".

The prime minister assured the business community that his government will do all he can to facilitate them, indicating that "some more incentives are coming your way in the upcoming days".

MH
Mar 07, 2019 07:28pm

That is an excellent idea. Just disband the complete FBR and create a new authority with very small number ,fully laced with technology and younger generation.

Recommend 0
Raheel
Mar 07, 2019 07:30pm

First of all pm and his aides should focus on bringing more people in tax net. Target people who are part of undocumented economy

Recommend 0
Sameer
Mar 07, 2019 07:39pm

time to take action. FBR has all PpP and PMLN appointees in key positions from top to bottom. tax reforms and civil reforms are national securities matters and can not be dealt with lightly.

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Mar 07, 2019 07:42pm

Will the FBR personnel continue to avail their salaries and perks and bonuses equivalent to their basic pays or even double of that all the time and beyond when the new authority takes over its functions? Or will only the chosen ones from among them at the discretion of prime minister be provided with positions in the new upcoming set up?

Recommend 0
Asif A. Shah
Mar 07, 2019 07:53pm

I hope that the new tax collecting authority will be corruption free.

Recommend 0
Ali
Mar 07, 2019 07:55pm

What a great leader.

Recommend 0
Ali
Mar 07, 2019 07:57pm

This is an imperitive idea which envision overhalt of fbr which is the need of the day. This is the only solution.

Recommend 0
AW
Mar 07, 2019 07:58pm

Create a new tax service and shut down FBR. And please don’t call it an authority. Don’t wait because you will not be able to fix FBR. Secondly legislate so Government can lawfully terminate its employees who don’t meet job requirements or minimum efficiency standards. Talk less and act please.

Recommend 0
Hafsa
Mar 07, 2019 08:14pm

Exactly. if an institution cannot redeem itself , it must be eliminated and replaced an effective ,fit for purpose organisation that is itself transparent and accountable.

Recommend 0
Shahid Kamal
Mar 07, 2019 08:19pm

I think changing the mentality and habits of old gards in FBR is just waste of time. Disbanding the current FBR with a new one with all new faces is the only solution to salvage our economy. Waiting will just be a waste of time. It might be a warning to the other departments also who consider themselves as untouchable

Recommend 0
khurram s khawaja
Mar 07, 2019 08:22pm

Mr. PM (present and past) How much tax have you paid? Fully agree that reforming the FBR is must! Bring in new IT backed systems which will not allow anyone to escape from the tax net.

Recommend 0
Rizwan
Mar 07, 2019 08:23pm

Tax everyone. Tax more on luxury homes

Recommend 0

