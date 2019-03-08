Karachi Traffic Police release route details for commuters ahead of PSL matches

Karachi Traffic Police have released details of their traffic arrangements for the eight matches of the Pakistan Super League 2019 that the city will host starting Saturday.

Stadium-goers, according to the traffic police, will be required to show their tickets and original NIC, and must park their vehicles at designated parking places.

The designated parking spots are the ground near Hakeem Saeed Park and Sunday Bazar adjacent to Baitul Mukarram Masjid.

Map showing parking spots, shuttle service point and drop points. — Karachi Traffic Police

Commuters of District Central West coming from Liaquatabad No 10 can take the left from Hassan Square that merges into the University Road and park their vehicles at the aforementioned spots, from where they will be transferred adjacent to Expo Centre via a shuttle bus service.

Commuters of District Malir and East coming from Safoora can take NIPA, while those from Sohrab Goth can use Gulshan Chowrangi, go left and merge on University Road, take a U-turn to arrive on the opposite lane of University Road and park their vehicles at the designated parking spots.

Commuters of District East and Malir can use Drigh Road, take a right turn towards Rashid Minhas Road, then left towards Millennium Mall where they can park their vehicles at Gharib Nawaz Football Stadium.

Commuters of District South, City, West, Korangi and DHA areas coming via Sharea Faisal can take Shara-e-Quaideen, Allah Wali Chowrangi, Society Light Signal, PP Chowrangi, University Road, Hassan Square, Baitul Mukarram U-turn, and park their vehicles at the aforementioned parking spots.

Note:

University Road, Shaheed-e-Millat Road and Rashid Minhas Road will remain open for traffic.

All commuters from Centre, East, Malir, South and West districts can use Lyari Express Way both sides from Mirza Adam Khan Chowk, Mauripur Road upto Sohrab Goth.

Traffic diversions

Karasaz Road

Traffic coming from Nursery, according to Karachi police, shall not be permitted to proceed from Habib Ibrahim Rehmatullah Road towards Stadium (Sir Shah Suleman Road). These vehicles will be diverted towards Drigh Road from Sharea Faisal, after which they will turn left to Rashid Minhas Road, then Millenium Mall to NIPA.

Millenium Mall

All kinds of traffic coming from Rashid Minhas Road shall not be permitted to proceed towards National Stadium. These vehicles will be diverted towards NIPA, Askari-IV (Millennium Mall), Drigh Road to Sharea Faisal or Millennium, NIPA to Safoora Chowrangi or NIPA to Gulshan Chowrangi to Sohrab Goth.

New Town Chowrangi

From University Road all kinds of traffic shall not be permitted to proceed to Stadium Road from the New Town Chowrangi turning. Traffic will be diverted towards Jail Road, Shaheed-e-Millat or straight to PP Chowrangi. People coming to Aga Khan Hospital or Liaquat National Hospital will be allowed from New Town police station side. Traffic police will be present to assist them.