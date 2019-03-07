PM Khan directs Punjab govt to give Nawaz Sharif access to hospital or doctor of his choice

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Punjab government to give former prime minister Nawaz Sharif access to any hospital or doctor of his choice for medical treatment, according to an update shared on Twitter by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday.

As per Chaudhry, the premier has directed the Punjab government to provide the former head of state with the best facilities for treatment and called for the recommendations of a medical board that recently examined Sharif to be implemented.

Nawaz is serving a seven-year jail term awarded to him in the Al Azizia corruption case at the Kot Lakhpat jail. In recent days, his family members as well as PML-N members have raised concern about the former prime minister's reportedly deteriorating health and treatment.

In an update shared on Twitter on Wednesday, Nawaz's daughter Maryam Nawaz said Thursday was a specified day for visits; however, as her father was not well, no visits would be possible.

The same day Maryam said she was on the way to Kot Lakhpat jail to visit her father along with her grandmother. She expressed hopes that her grandmother would be able to convince Nawaz to shift to a hospital as he had "never said no to her".

Additionally, PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif met with Nawaz on Wednesday. In a tweet, he said that his brother had severe pain his arm and added that he was unable to convince Nawaz to shift to a hospital.

He voiced concern that the pain in Nawaz's arm could be the symptom of "something serious" and appealed to supporters to pray for his health.

The deteriorating health and treatment of the former premier also reverberated in the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday, when immediately after the start of the session, former speaker Rana Iqbal Ahmed took the rostrum and asked the chair to pass a judgment on the issue. The opposition later walked out of the provincial assembly.

Last month, on February 25, the Islamabad High Court rejected a petition seeking the release of Sharif on bail on medical grounds in the Al-Azizia corruption case.

The 9-page detailed order on the petition noted that Sharif sought bail "solely" on medical grounds.

It also pointed out that the former premier had previously filed a second petition seeking suspension of his sentence and release on bail on merits of the case, but subsequently withdrew the same.

"None of the reports [about Sharif's condition] suggest that continued incarceration of the petitioner, in any way, would be detrimental to his life," the order had said.

According to the judgement: "The petitioner [Sharif] has been hospitalised time and again since January, 2019, whenever he made complaints about his indisposition. In fact the reports of board of doctors and various teams constituted, are indicative of the fact that petitioner is receiving best possible medical treatment available to any individual in Pakistan."