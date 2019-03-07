DAWN.COM

March 07, 2019

Grenade explosion injures 18 in occupied Kashmir

AFP | APUpdated March 07, 2019

Indian police inspect the site of a grenade blast at a bus station in Jammu. — AFP
At least 18 people were injured, four critically, on Thursday by a grenade blast at a bus station in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

“It seems that the grenade was lobbed from outside [the premises] and it rolled under the bus and caused injuries to approximately 18 people,” police official MK Sinha told journalists.

The injured were taken to a hospital, including at least four who were in critical condition.

Police say they are investigating who was responsible.

The blast comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following last month's attack in occupied Kashmir's Pulwama area, which killed more than 40 Indian paramilitary soldiers.

Tensions between the neighbouring countries escalated after Indian Air Force (IAF) warplanes violated Pakistan's airspace. The IAF returned unsuccessful after the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) "immediately scrambled" its jets. According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian aircraft released their payload "in haste" as they returned.

PAF the next day, on Feb 27, targeted non-military targets across the Line of Control to demonstrate Pakistan's aggressive capabilities, and shot down two IAF jets after they crossed the LoC.

More to follow

Comments (5)

Gordon D. Walker
Mar 07, 2019 12:58pm

Who? What? Why...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Sunshine
Mar 07, 2019 01:24pm

Which place in Kashmir please ?

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 07, 2019 01:48pm

A place even smaller than the smallest of the 50 U.S. States can't be controlled by million plus attacking, invading and occupying Indian army, equipped with the best military hardware and training, bought from U.S., France, Sweden, Israel, Germany, England and many other so-called Western nations? Why? The answer to this interesting and intriguing question is left at the discretion, deliberation and discussion of the enlightened, enduring, educated and excelling readers and writers of this great DAWN forum, by far, the # One English daily of the world.

Shahid Hassan
Mar 07, 2019 02:09pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, jammu is the pro India part of Kashmir and predominantly Hindu . The question related to occupying by force is interesting but I don’t think has made the problem better or worse .The valley is distinct from the Dogra dominated Jammu region and very different from Ladakh region . The area that borders Pakistan is primarily the Hindu side of Jammu &Kashmir the are that borders AJK is the Muslim side of J&K . There is little possibility of integration with Pakistan as the geographic conditions don’t support unless all of Kashmir is a Pakistani province . Independent Kashmir will be severely dependent on india economically and can’t survive without India . The reality of the day is Pakistan should not bet its own farm to figure out the Kashmir solution.

Premsan
Mar 07, 2019 02:21pm

Sir, this Jammu. Not Kashmir valley.

