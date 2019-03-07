1 killed, at least 30 injured in grenade explosion at bus stand in occupied Kashmir
One person was killed and at least 30 people were injured — five critically — on Thursday, according to NDTV, by a grenade blast at a bus station in Indian-occupied Kashmir.
The man who threw the grenade has been arrested, NDTV cited police as saying. He was identified through CCTV footage, the Indian media company added, making no mention of his identity.
“It seems that the grenade was lobbed from outside [the premises] and it rolled under the bus and caused injuries to approximately 18 people,” police official MK Sinha had earlier told journalists.
The injured were taken to a hospital, including at least five who were in critical condition.
The blast comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the February 14 attack in occupied Kashmir's Pulwama area, which killed more than 40 Indian paramilitary soldiers.
Tensions between the neighbouring countries escalated after Indian Air Force (IAF) warplanes violated Pakistan's airspace. The IAF returned unsuccessful after the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) "immediately scrambled" its jets. According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian aircraft released their payload "in haste" as they returned.
PAF the next day, on Feb 27, targeted non-military targets across the Line of Control to demonstrate Pakistan's aggressive capabilities, and shot down two IAF jets after they crossed the LoC.
