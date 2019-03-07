DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 07, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

1 killed, at least 30 injured in grenade explosion at bus stand in occupied Kashmir

AFP | Dawn.comUpdated March 07, 2019

Email

Indian police inspect the site of a grenade blast at a bus station in Jammu. — AFP
Indian police inspect the site of a grenade blast at a bus station in Jammu. — AFP
Indian police inspect the site of a grenade blast at a bus station in Jammu. — AFP
Indian police inspect the site of a grenade blast at a bus station in Jammu. — AFP

One person was killed and at least 30 people were injured — five critically — on Thursday, according to NDTV, by a grenade blast at a bus station in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The man who threw the grenade has been arrested, NDTV cited police as saying. He was identified through CCTV footage, the Indian media company added, making no mention of his identity.

“It seems that the grenade was lobbed from outside [the premises] and it rolled under the bus and caused injuries to approximately 18 people,” police official MK Sinha had earlier told journalists.

The injured were taken to a hospital, including at least five who were in critical condition.

The blast comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the February 14 attack in occupied Kashmir's Pulwama area, which killed more than 40 Indian paramilitary soldiers.

Tensions between the neighbouring countries escalated after Indian Air Force (IAF) warplanes violated Pakistan's airspace. The IAF returned unsuccessful after the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) "immediately scrambled" its jets. According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian aircraft released their payload "in haste" as they returned.

PAF the next day, on Feb 27, targeted non-military targets across the Line of Control to demonstrate Pakistan's aggressive capabilities, and shot down two IAF jets after they crossed the LoC.

KASHMIR UNREST
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (16)

1000 characters
Gordon D. Walker
Mar 07, 2019 12:58pm

Who? What? Why...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Sunshine
Mar 07, 2019 01:24pm

Which place in Kashmir please ?

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 07, 2019 01:48pm

A place even smaller than the smallest of the 50 U.S. States can't be controlled by million plus attacking, invading and occupying Indian army, equipped with the best military hardware and training, bought from U.S., France, Sweden, Israel, Germany, England and many other so-called Western nations? Why? The answer to this interesting and intriguing question is left at the discretion, deliberation and discussion of the enlightened, enduring, educated and excelling readers and writers of this great DAWN forum, by far, the # One English daily of the world.

Recommend 0
Dr. Sethi
Mar 07, 2019 02:15pm

@Gordon D. Walker, jammu

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 07, 2019 02:19pm

Such attacks are prompted by oppression, injustice, inequality and not listening to people's desires for freedom and human rights. (ACP - Gharib Awam ki Awaz).

Recommend 0
Premsan
Mar 07, 2019 02:21pm

Sir, this Jammu. Not Kashmir valley.

Recommend 0
Ayog
Mar 07, 2019 02:40pm

@Gordon D. Walker, It's Jammu , Hindu majority region.

Recommend 0
Ayesha khan
Mar 07, 2019 03:27pm

@Premsan, the report doesnt say Jammu

Recommend 0
Azhar Ali
Mar 07, 2019 04:03pm

Poor kashmiris killed again.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Mar 07, 2019 04:05pm

@Shahid Hassan ,
This is true face of indian terrorism in Kashmir!

Recommend 0
Sennakot
Mar 07, 2019 04:10pm

Only Indian Intelligence agency man could have done this

Recommend 0
Irfan
Mar 07, 2019 04:57pm

Freedom is their Right

Recommend 0
Hasmukh dave
Mar 07, 2019 05:39pm

@Sunshine, at Jammu bus stand

Recommend 0
Sree
Mar 07, 2019 05:43pm

We all know who is behind it......

Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 07, 2019 05:54pm

The freedom struggle of Kashmir in IOK has permeated I to the common.public. There is no hope or option but for India to leave IOK.

Recommend 0
Asfaq
Mar 07, 2019 06:48pm

Very sad situation. Ultimately Another loss of life.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Women builders of Pakistan

Women builders of Pakistan

We can count a large number of Pakistani women who have distinguished themselves in different walks of life.

Editorial

FATF action plan
Updated March 07, 2019

FATF action plan

Finance secretary's warning should be taken seriously.
March 07, 2019

De-escalation time

WE can perhaps breathe a sigh of relief. After several days of heightened tension between Pakistan and India...
March 07, 2019

PSL in Karachi

THE Pakistan Super League fever that has gripped the nation since last month is now approaching its last leg of ...
March 06, 2019

Palestinian rights

THE American establishment has always been in thrall to Israel. However, the Trump administration has shed all...
Bigoted minister
Updated March 06, 2019

Bigoted minister

Video of Fayyaz Chohan has emerged on social media that shows him making vile, derogatory remarks against Hindus.
March 06, 2019

Rabies prevention

A QUICK look at the news in the past few days shows that there is a serious shortage of rabies vaccination in...