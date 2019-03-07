Saudi minister Adel al-Jubeir to arrive in Pakistan for day-long visit today

Saudi State Minister for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir is expected to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday for a day-long visit.

The state minister, who was earlier supposed to visit Pakistan on March 1, will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The minister is expected to discuss the regional situation, in light of the mounting tension between Pakistan and India over the past two weeks.

Last month, crisis gripped the region with the intrusion by Indian Air Force jets into Pakistani airspace following the killing of Indian troops in a suicide blast in India-occupied Kashmir.

Two intruding IAF jets were later downed by Pakistan and a pilot was captured only to be released as a unilateral goodwill gesture.

Amidst rhetoric by Indian officials in the aftermath of the attack, Pakistan had called back its high commissioner in India for consultations on Feb 18. The high commissioner will be returning to New Delhi today.

On Wednesday, the Pakistani foreign minister had thanked Saudi Arabia, among other countries, for their contribution in easing the situation between India and Pakistan.