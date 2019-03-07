DAWN.COM

Saudi minister Adel al-Jubeir meets FM Qureshi

Dawn.com | Naveed SiddiquiUpdated March 07, 2019

Saudi State Minister for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday. — Photo: Foreign Office
Saudi State Minister for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir was welcomed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' office by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday after he arrived in Pakistan.

The two officials discussed the current situation in the region, as well as other matters of common interest including economics, politics and security.

In today's meeting, the Saudi minister assured Foreign Minister Qureshi of Saudi Arabia's complete and overwhelming support towards solving the issues with India in a peaceful manner.

The minister is visiting Pakistan on the instructions of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. When making the announcement regarding the minister's visit, Qureshi had told reporters that the Saudi envoy is coming to Pakistan with a special message from Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

The state minister, who was earlier supposed to visit Pakistan on March 1, is also expected to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Last month, crisis gripped the region with the intrusion by Indian Air Force jets into Pakistani airspace following the killing of Indian troops in a suicide blast in India-occupied Kashmir.

Two intruding IAF jets were later downed by Pakistan and a pilot was captured only to be released as a unilateral goodwill gesture.

Amidst rhetoric by Indian officials in the aftermath of the attack, Pakistan had called back its high commissioner in India for consultations on Feb 18. The high commissioner will be returning to New Delhi today.

On Wednesday, the Pakistani foreign minister had thanked Saudi Arabia, among other countries, for their contribution in easing the situation between India and Pakistan.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 07, 2019 01:25pm

Welcome to the fertile land of four seasons and soil of the brave, hardworking, smart and talented 225 million people, who deeply love, admire and adore the sacred land, historic sights and wonderful sounds of Saudi Arabia. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Recommend 0
Pak_UK
Mar 07, 2019 01:45pm

Let’s see if they can play any part for the betterment of Islamic countries for a change.. welcome.

Recommend 0
Rashid Khan
Mar 07, 2019 02:30pm

Where does the two Indian jets downed figure come from? As far as everyone knows it was one mig21 bison over the loc the day after their intrusion into Balakot.

Recommend 0
Rahim,Srinagar,Indian Kashmiri
Mar 07, 2019 02:53pm

He is coming to India as well.

Recommend 0
Feroz
Mar 07, 2019 02:53pm

Why is he traveling up and down, phones not working recently ?

Recommend 0
A Friend from India
Mar 07, 2019 03:39pm

Saudi Playing a Positive role....

Recommend 0
Fazle Azim
Mar 07, 2019 04:13pm

Good comments. Thank you

Recommend 0

