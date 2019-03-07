DAWN.COM

Adel al-Jubeir assures Pakistan of Saudi Arabia's 'complete support' in resolving tensions with India

Dawn.com | Naveed SiddiquiUpdated March 07, 2019

Saudi State Minister for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir is greeted by Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister's Office.
Saudi State Minister for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday. — Photo: Foreign Office
Saudi State Minister for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir arrived in Pakistan on Thursday and held meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The Saudi Minister was greeted at the Prime Minister's Office by the premier where the two discussed the ongoing Pak-India tensions and matters of regional and bilateral interest.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzaq Dawood, and Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua were also present during the meeting.

Earlier, upon his arrival, al-Jubeir was welcomed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' office by Qureshi.

The two officials discussed the current situation in the region, as well as other matters of common interest including economics, politics and security.

In today's meeting, the Saudi minister assured Foreign Minister Qureshi of Saudi Arabia's complete and overwhelming support towards solving the issues with India in a peaceful manner.

The minister is visiting Pakistan on the instructions of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. When making the announcement regarding the minister's visit, Qureshi had told reporters that the Saudi envoy is coming to Pakistan with a special message from Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

The state minister, was earlier supposed to visit Pakistan on March 1.

Last month, crisis gripped the region with the intrusion by Indian Air Force jets into Pakistani airspace following the killing of Indian troops in a suicide blast in India-occupied Kashmir.

Two intruding IAF jets were later downed by Pakistan and a pilot was captured only to be released as a unilateral goodwill gesture.

Amidst rhetoric by Indian officials in the aftermath of the attack, Pakistan had called back its high commissioner in India for consultations on Feb 18. The high commissioner will be returning to New Delhi today.

On Wednesday, the Pakistani foreign minister had thanked Saudi Arabia, among other countries, for their contribution in easing the situation between India and Pakistan.

Comments (17)

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 07, 2019 01:25pm

Welcome to the fertile land of four seasons and soil of the brave, hardworking, smart and talented 225 million people, who deeply love, admire and adore the sacred land, historic sights and wonderful sounds of Saudi Arabia. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Recommend 0
Pak_UK
Mar 07, 2019 01:45pm

Let’s see if they can play any part for the betterment of Islamic countries for a change.. welcome.

Recommend 0
Rashid Khan
Mar 07, 2019 02:30pm

Where does the two Indian jets downed figure come from? As far as everyone knows it was one mig21 bison over the loc the day after their intrusion into Balakot.

Recommend 0
Rahim,Srinagar,Indian Kashmiri
Mar 07, 2019 02:53pm

He is coming to India as well.

Recommend 0
Feroz
Mar 07, 2019 02:53pm

Why is he traveling up and down, phones not working recently ?

Recommend 0
A Friend from India
Mar 07, 2019 03:39pm

Saudi Playing a Positive role....

Recommend 0
Fazle Azim
Mar 07, 2019 04:13pm

Good comments. Thank you

Recommend 0
Ash Man
Mar 07, 2019 05:28pm

Any updates on the $3billion extended credit for oil imports? Have not heard anything about it since it was first announced in October last year.

Recommend 0
Krishna
Mar 07, 2019 05:29pm

@Feroz, and burning fuel and contributing to global warming.

Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 07, 2019 05:53pm

@Rashid Khan, The other fell in IOK but has been kept under wraps by Modi otherwise he will lose the elections for sure

Recommend 0
waqas
Mar 07, 2019 06:12pm

we welcome our beloved guest and pleased for their support to pakistan

Recommend 0
salina
Mar 07, 2019 06:12pm

what was the “special message” from MBS??

Recommend 0
Nadeem Yousuf
Mar 07, 2019 06:17pm

Real role was palyed by US in diffusing tensions. Pakistan boycotted OIC,meeting and India snubbed OIC declaration on Kashmir-Not sure what influence these Arabs have accept money to buy anything!

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Mar 07, 2019 06:32pm

@Zak, So why are we not advertising it more?

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Mar 07, 2019 06:48pm

@salina, "what was the special message from MBS".

It wouldn't be special if we told you this.

Recommend 0
Rustam
Mar 07, 2019 06:48pm

@Rashid Khan,

One F16 missing too.

Recommend 0
Akmet
Mar 07, 2019 07:06pm

Is her here to deliver Nobel Peace Prize

Recommend 0

