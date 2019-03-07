Pulwama backlash: 2 Kashmiri street vendors thrashed in India's Lucknow
Two Kashmiri dry fruit vendors were attacked on a busy road in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow in India by a group of men belonging to a fringe right-wing group on Wednesday, reported Indian media after the video of the thrashing went viral.
In the videos showing the two Kashmiris being abused, slapped and beaten, the men in saffron shirts can be heard saying as justification for their attack: “Because they are Kashmiris." Passers-by can be seen trying to stop the attackers.
According to The Quint, one of the assaulters — a self-proclaimed “former BJP politician” and member of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad — posted videos and photos on his Facebook profile boasting about thrashing Kashmiris.
Another accused, a member of Vishwa Hindu Dal, went live on Facebook with a video of them thrashing the Kashmiri men, reported The Quint, adding that the video has now been deleted from his profile.
ANI on Thursday said that man seen in viral video thrashing Kashmiri street vendors in Lucknow has been arrested by the police. "The culprit Bajrang Sonkar has been arrested by police. Sonkar has criminal background and has 12 cases including a murder case against him," said SSP Kalanidhi Naithani.
Omar Abdullah, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, tagged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet with the viral video on Thursday.
“Dear PM @narendramodi Sahib, this is what you had spoken against & yet it continues unabated. This is the state governed by your handpicked Chief Minister," said Abdullah. "Can we expect action in this case or do we file your concern & assurances as a jumla, meant to placate but nothing more?”
NDTV quoted Uttar Pradesh Director General (Law and Order) Anand Kumar as saying: "This is a very unfortunate and one-off incident which has happened. We will crackdown on such incidents with the entire force of the law."
It added that several other parties, including the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party and Asaduddin Owaisi, condemned the assault of the Kashmiri men.
Similar scenes have played out across India as Kashmiris suffer violent reprisals following last month's attack in occupied Kashmir's Pulwama area, which killed more than 40 Indian paramilitary soldiers.
Amnesty India has asked Indian government authorities to ensure that "ordinary Kashmiri women and men do not face targeted attacks, harassment and arbitrary arrests" as tensions continue to simmer in the aftermath of the bombing.
More than 500 students, along with 100 businessmen, arrived back in Kashmir to flee a “climate of fear and intimidation across India”, said Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation chief Mohammad Yasin Khan in February.
The violent backlash led to India's Supreme Court ordering bolstered protection for Kashmiris. The top court told state governments and police chiefs to ensure there are no "attacks, threats or social boycott" over the Pulwama bombing.
Comments (24)
Extremist Modi and his followers should not be given any platform, there platform should be behind bars
The secret to happiness is freedom; and the secret to freedom is courage. The day is not far when Kashmir will be free from India's tyranny. Stay strong my friends.
My head hangs in shame.
Also mention that these criminals have now been arrested and are behind bars now
Terrible attack on innocents. Innate human misbehaviour... Condolences.
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
@Ashton, and will be released soon
Welcome to "real" India!
This video makes me feel so sad for our Kashmiri brethren. Why do indiana want to force these peaceful people and region to be part of their country when they don’t want anything to do with India. Clearly Indians don’t like Kashmiris or Pakistanis. Let the Kashmiris go and be free so that the region can move in and be prosperous. Very sad to see this.
@Shubham Chakraborty(India) , rather you should ask your Indian government to let go of Kashmir and stop terrorizing them so that South Asia can move forward and peace can prevail.
Only solution, implement UN Plebiscite resolution in IOK.
where is the so called biggest democracy ? under modi india is fast becoming a rogue state where minorities have no space
@Shubham Chakraborty(India) , Don't hang your head, it's of no use. Ask your govt to have UN supervised Plebiscite in Kashmir.
india lost the skirmishes to Pakistan and were humiliated. They can't bear the thought of this and take their anger out on the weak minorities. This is not just BJP but general Indian population . There is true hatred against Muslims and after the recent humiliation it has gone from bad to worse. Another example of the "shining India ".
Thankyou Mr jinnah for pakistan.
As an Indian, I find this disgraceful and shameful. How dare this goondas treat an honest hardworking Indian this way.
Indians closed their eyes on such events, why they don't show their outrage on such events. don't they feel even humanity towards KASHMIRIES.
It is sad. Indians' blood pressure is up. They are seeking out innocent victims to vent their frustration, but the Indian government is responsible for this mess not the Kashmiris.
This is how India is governed under Modi / BJP.
Its all due to article 370.
I am crying like this poor Kashmiri
Still you blame Pakistan? A shameful and barbaric act by BJP goons on the street.
This is the real face of India and they blame Muslims. The World should see this, raise your voice for Kashmiris. India has occupied their land and now beating them up where ever they go.
If kashmir was truly an integral part of india then this type of ethnic violence would not take place. The truth is, indian establishment cares only about the physical landscape of Kashmir for strategic purposes but does not care about the people who have lived on the land for hundreds of years and kills without question. Indian brutal occupation will come to an end very very soon
Thank you Quaid -e-Azam for everything.